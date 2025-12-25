Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection Logo

Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection

Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.

Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection is a security solution designed to identify and prevent unauthorized exposure of proprietary source code. The platform monitors for suspicious behavior patterns and publicly exposed code that could impact business operations. The solution operates as part of Cycode's Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, providing organizations with capabilities to detect when source code has been leaked to public repositories or other unauthorized locations. It aims to identify these incidents before they result in security breaches or intellectual property theft. The platform provides detection capabilities that scan for exposed source code across various channels and platforms. It monitors for behavioral anomalies that may indicate insider threats or accidental code exposure. The system generates alerts when proprietary code is discovered in unauthorized locations. Organizations can use this tool to maintain visibility over their source code assets and respond to potential leakage incidents. The solution is designed for security teams responsible for protecting intellectual property and maintaining code confidentiality across development environments.

