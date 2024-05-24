Lineaje Open Source Manager Description

Lineaje Open Source Manager (OSM) is a software composition analysis platform that provides visibility and risk management for open-source software components used in applications. The platform detects open-source components, including those of dubious origin, and assesses their risk and integrity. OSM includes AI-powered BOMbots that create intelligent remediation plans for vulnerability management and software maintenance. The platform provides automated risk detection for sourced components and offers governance capabilities for managing open-source software at the enterprise level. The tool addresses the challenge that most vulnerabilities originate from open-source components, with a significant percentage having no available fixes. OSM enables organizations to identify risks in developer-sourced components before they are integrated into applications. The platform integrates with development workflows to provide continuous monitoring and assessment of open-source software packages. It includes capabilities for SBOM management, vulnerability prioritization, and automated remediation planning to reduce software maintenance effort and upgrade costs.