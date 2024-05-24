Loading...
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities
Lineaje Open Source Manager (OSM) is a software composition analysis platform that provides visibility and risk management for open-source software components used in applications. The platform detects open-source components, including those of dubious origin, and assesses their risk and integrity. OSM includes AI-powered BOMbots that create intelligent remediation plans for vulnerability management and software maintenance. The platform provides automated risk detection for sourced components and offers governance capabilities for managing open-source software at the enterprise level. The tool addresses the challenge that most vulnerabilities originate from open-source components, with a significant percentage having no available fixes. OSM enables organizations to identify risks in developer-sourced components before they are integrated into applications. The platform integrates with development workflows to provide continuous monitoring and assessment of open-source software packages. It includes capabilities for SBOM management, vulnerability prioritization, and automated remediation planning to reduce software maintenance effort and upgrade costs.
Common questions about Lineaje Open Source Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lineaje Open Source Manager is Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities developed by Lineaje. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Software Supply Chain, SCA, Open Source.
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.
Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that uses AI-powered scanning to detect malicious open source code and prevent supply chain attacks through automated policy enforcement and dependency analysis.
SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox