Apiiro SCA Description

Apiiro SCA is a software composition analysis solution that provides open source security and compliance management through a risk-based approach. The tool performs dependency scanning to the leaf node, analyzing direct dependencies, sub-dependencies, and custom-built internal dependencies. The solution contextualizes open source vulnerabilities by determining whether they are internet exposed, used in code, and exploitable. This approach aims to reduce alert noise by prioritizing vulnerabilities based on actual risk rather than CVSS score alone. The tool considers multiple risk factors beyond CVEs to assess potential application risks from open source packages. Apiiro SCA integrates with source code management systems to provide visibility across application layers and the development lifecycle. It connects application and pipeline components to identify security and compliance issues with each code change. The tool includes a Risk Graph for prioritization and a Risk Control Plane for automated workflows. The solution addresses license compliance issues alongside vulnerability detection. It ties security and compliance risks to code owners to facilitate developer collaboration. The tool supports automated version bump fixes and allows organizations to enforce open source security and compliance best practices at scale through built-in or custom workflows.