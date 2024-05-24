Manifest SBOMs Description

Manifest SBOMs is a platform that automates the generation and management of Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs) for organizations. The platform generates and merges SBOMs from in-house applications, collects SBOMs from vendors, and stores them in a secure repository. The platform enriches raw SBOM data by integrating with vulnerability and exploitability datasets to add context. It provides visualization capabilities for analyzing SBOM content and vulnerability data through a purpose-built interface. The system supports both SPDX and CycloneDX SBOM formats, which are the two primary industry standards. Manifest enables continuous SBOM generation to address the limitations of manual, one-time SBOM creation. The platform is designed to support cloud-native, containerized, and CI/CD environments that require ongoing updates. It provides functionality for automatic ticketing, proactive outreach messaging, and risk reporting tailored for different audiences. The platform addresses regulatory requirements including U.S. Executive Order 14028 and NTIA guidelines. It supports multiple use cases including platform security, product security, supplier risk management, and AI risk management across the software supply chain.