Raven Runtime SCA Logo

Raven Runtime SCA

Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Raven Runtime SCA Description

Raven Runtime SCA is a software composition analysis solution that examines code at runtime to identify vulnerabilities in open-source libraries and OS packages that pose actual risk in cloud environments. The tool operates by monitoring code execution at the CPU level across multiple programming languages to determine which vulnerable functions are actually executed during runtime. The platform analyzes vulnerabilities at runtime to distinguish between theoretical risks and exploitable threats. It examines both open-source libraries and operating system packages to provide reachability analysis based on actual code execution patterns. Raven Runtime SCA supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. The tool is designed to reduce the volume of vulnerability alerts by filtering out vulnerabilities that are not reachable or executable in the runtime environment. The solution provides CVE triage capabilities and vulnerability prioritization based on runtime reachability analysis. It operates in cloud environments and integrates with existing vulnerability management workflows to help security teams focus on vulnerabilities that are actively executed in production systems.

Raven Runtime SCA FAQ

Common questions about Raven Runtime SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Raven Runtime SCA is Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments developed by Raven. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Cloud Security, Multi Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →