Raven Runtime SCA
Raven Runtime SCA
Raven Runtime SCA Description
Raven Runtime SCA is a software composition analysis solution that examines code at runtime to identify vulnerabilities in open-source libraries and OS packages that pose actual risk in cloud environments. The tool operates by monitoring code execution at the CPU level across multiple programming languages to determine which vulnerable functions are actually executed during runtime. The platform analyzes vulnerabilities at runtime to distinguish between theoretical risks and exploitable threats. It examines both open-source libraries and operating system packages to provide reachability analysis based on actual code execution patterns. Raven Runtime SCA supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. The tool is designed to reduce the volume of vulnerability alerts by filtering out vulnerabilities that are not reachable or executable in the runtime environment. The solution provides CVE triage capabilities and vulnerability prioritization based on runtime reachability analysis. It operates in cloud environments and integrates with existing vulnerability management workflows to help security teams focus on vulnerabilities that are actively executed in production systems.
Raven Runtime SCA FAQ
Common questions about Raven Runtime SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
