pkgsign Logo

pkgsign

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

pkgsign is a CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages. It allows for signing packages with PGP private keys or keybase.io for simplicity. Recently, several packages went missing from the npm registry, highlighting the importance of package signing to prevent unauthorized modifications and ensure trust in package sources.

Miscellaneous
Free
npmyarnpackage-security

ALTERNATIVES