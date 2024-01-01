Leading academic department offering diverse courses and research opportunities.
pkgsign is a CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages. It allows for signing packages with PGP private keys or keybase.io for simplicity. Recently, several packages went missing from the npm registry, highlighting the importance of package signing to prevent unauthorized modifications and ensure trust in package sources.
A scalable python framework for security research and development teams.
A comprehensive guide for implementing best practices in cybersecurity across various systems.
Recorded talks from the Hardwear.io Conference 2018 covering various hardware security topics.
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.
Email collection point designed to trap spammers and blacklist IPs.