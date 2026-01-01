Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis Description
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis is a developer-focused tool that identifies, prioritizes, and resolves security vulnerabilities and compliance issues in both direct and transitive dependencies. The solution provides vulnerability detection capabilities within IDEs and CLI environments, enabling developers to identify and fix security issues during the coding phase. The platform performs pre-merge scanning of pull requests to analyze security risks before code integration and offers automated pull request generation with necessary upgrades and patches. It integrates with CI/CD pipelines to prevent vulnerabilities from reaching production environments through automated testing. The tool includes reachability analysis functionality that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in codebases, helping teams prioritize fixes based on actual impact rather than theoretical risk. It monitors live environments for compliance with internal and regulatory security policies, providing historical reporting for security engineers and GRC teams. Additional capabilities include open-source license monitoring for compliance management, deprecated package detection, and vulnerability intelligence database access. The platform offers API access and custom user role configuration for security workflow management. It provides contextualized risk management through reachability analysis, focusing on vulnerabilities in reachable, deployed, or publicly exposed components.
