Anchore Anchore Enterprise Logo

Anchore Anchore Enterprise

SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Anchore Anchore Enterprise is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Anchore Anchore Enterprise Description

Anchore Enterprise is a Software Composition Analysis solution that provides SBOM generation and management for cloud-native applications. The platform generates SBOMs at every commit, build, and deployment, capturing dependencies, file metadata, licenses, and content across source code and containers. The solution performs continuous vulnerability scanning using an SBOM-powered approach that enables scanning for new vulnerabilities without requiring access to original software artifacts. It includes malware scanning capabilities to search for malware signatures in container images and secret scanning to identify unencrypted secrets based on common or user-defined regular expression patterns. Anchore Enterprise offers compliance policy packs for NIST, FedRAMP, and DISA standards, with policy-as-code functionality that allows enforcement of internal best practices or formal compliance requirements through JSON instructions. The platform supports license checks to block unapproved licenses and provides cloud runtime inventory capabilities for EKS, ECS, AKS, GKE, and OpenShift clusters. The solution includes vulnerability prioritization based on CVSS Score, Severity, EPSS, and CISA KEV data. It supports importing externally created SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, or SPDX formats. All features can be accessed through an API for automated integration. The platform can be deployed in air-gapped environments for classified or restricted access use cases.

Anchore Anchore Enterprise FAQ

Common questions about Anchore Anchore Enterprise including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anchore Anchore Enterprise is SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning developed by Anchore. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Cloud Native, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →