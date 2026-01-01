Plerion Software Composition
Plerion Software Composition
Plerion Software Composition Description
Plerion Software Composition is a component of the Plerion cloud security platform that generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for cloud workloads. The tool automatically creates a complete inventory of software components, libraries, and packages installed across cloud systems. The product generates SBOMs in an open JSON format that can be consumed by other tools. It provides visibility into software packages deployed across systems, third-party software dependencies, and dependencies between open source components. The tool includes software license management capabilities, identifying the license of each installed component to help organizations ensure compliance with approved licenses and identify non-compliant packages. Plerion Software Composition addresses regulatory requirements in jurisdictions and industries where organizations must produce and disclose attestations about their software usage. The platform generates SBOMs automatically without requiring additional tooling. The SBOM functionality is part of the broader Plerion platform, which the company describes as a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, vulnerability detection, permissions management, breach detection, and compliance monitoring.
