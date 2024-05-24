ReversingLabs Spectra Assure® Logo

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®

Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection

Application Security Commercial
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure® Description

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure is a software supply chain security platform that deconstructs and analyzes software packages to identify threats and exposures. The platform uses AI-driven complex binary analysis to examine software without requiring source code access. The solution detects malware, tampering, exposed secrets, and suspicious behaviors within software packages. It leverages a threat intelligence database covering 400 billion files with 16 proprietary malware detection engines. The platform identifies code tampering before software packages leave the build environment and can verify reproducible builds. Spectra Assure generates SAFE reports that provide comprehensive Software Bill of Materials (SBOM/xBOM) and risk assessments. The platform also produces SaaSBOM, ML-BOM, and CBOMs. It includes SAFE Levels that assess software risk according to customizable remediation roadmaps. The platform offers automated prioritization of active SaaS credentials and noise reduction for exposed secrets detection. It provides APIs and CLIs for integration with existing enterprise application development and security infrastructure. Spectra Assure addresses software supply chain security for both software producers (during development and release) and software buyers (during acquisition and deployment). The platform aims to provide visibility into risks within software across commits, patches, releases, and deployments while supporting compliance requirements.

ReversingLabs Spectra Assure® is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Binary Analysis, Malware Detection.

