FossID Software Composition Analysis Logo

FossID Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

FossID Software Composition Analysis Description

FossID is a Software Composition Analysis tool that scans software to identify open source components, AI-generated code snippets, and commercial packages within applications. The tool performs language-agnostic scanning to detect open source software at the snippet level, including copy-pasted and AI-generated code fragments. The platform generates NTIA-compliant Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) reports and supports both SPDX and CycloneDX formats. SBOMs can include license text, copyright statements, vulnerability information, and snippet-level details. The tool enables ingestion and consolidation of supplier SBOMs. FossID provides automated license identification and compliance checking to manage legal risks associated with third-party components. The tool includes vulnerability management capabilities for identifying security risks in software dependencies. The platform offers blind scan technology for technical due diligence scenarios, allowing code analysis without requiring direct access to source code. This feature is designed for merger and acquisition audits. FossID integrates into various stages of the software development lifecycle, including developer workstations, Git-based source control management systems, CI/CD pipelines, and issue tracking systems. The tool maintains a database covering over 3 petabytes of software components from public sources. The platform includes features for preventing intellectual property leakage by identifying proprietary code fragments before they are contributed to open source projects.

FossID Software Composition Analysis FAQ

Common questions about FossID Software Composition Analysis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

FossID Software Composition Analysis is SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation developed by FossID. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →