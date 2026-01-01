Raven Runtime Prevention Description

Raven Runtime Prevention is a runtime security solution that protects applications from supply-chain attacks, cloud malware, ransomware, runtime exploits, and zero-day vulnerabilities through library-level policy enforcement. The platform implements runtime library entitlement management by removing excessive library permissions without requiring code changes or engineering efforts. The solution applies intelligent policies to any library, including direct and indirect dependencies, open-source or custom code, and third-party components. It provides virtual vulnerability patching that creates protective barriers around vulnerabilities without modifying underlying code, allowing applications to function normally while blocking exploitation attempts. Raven operates at the library level rather than the network level, supporting all protocols and providing deployment within minutes. The platform addresses various vulnerability types including SQL injection, cross-site scripting (XSS), and remote code execution. It closes exposure windows immediately without waiting for developer or vendor updates. The solution supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, C++, C, JavaScript, Go, Scala, Java, and PHP. It uses automated threat intelligence gathering, machine learning, and human expertise to continuously update its vulnerability database and create new virtual patches as threats emerge. Raven is designed for SecOps teams and provides protection with minimal performance impact and reduced false positives compared to traditional WAF solutions.