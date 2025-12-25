SCANOSS Encryption Dataset Description

SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a software composition analysis tool that identifies cryptographic implementations in source code and binaries. The tool performs deep inspection to detect both known and custom cryptographic implementations across codebases. The product provides an inventory of cryptographic usage, including identification of crypto libraries and algorithm usage. It classifies Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCN) for export compliance purposes and helps organizations prepare for quantum-resistant cryptography transitions. The SCANOSS agent scans source and binary files locally, matches findings to crypto patterns in the SCANOSS Knowledge Base, and generates ECCN-ready reports with migration guidance. Results are enriched through the Encryption Dataset to determine algorithm type, strength, and regulatory classification. The tool addresses compliance requirements by identifying weak or outdated cryptographic algorithms that may expose organizations to risk and regulatory breaches. It supports post-quantum readiness assessments and can analyze open source software in AI-generated code.