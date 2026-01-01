Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA Logo

Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA

SCA tool using Code Property Graph and AI/ML for reachability analysis

Application Security
Commercial
Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA Description

Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA is a Software Composition Analysis solution that analyzes open source library vulnerabilities in application code. The product uses a patented Code Property Graph (CPG) technology combined with an AI/ML engine to examine data flow through applications and determine which vulnerabilities in open source libraries are actually reachable by attackers. The tool performs reachability analysis to identify exploitable vulnerabilities rather than reporting all detected issues. According to the vendor, this approach reduces open source vulnerability tickets by more than 90% on average through prioritization. When the platform identifies previously unknown vulnerabilities, findings are reviewed by a security research team. Validated novel discoveries are included in scan results and fed back into the AI/ML engine to improve future detection accuracy. The solution scans open source libraries and provides a prioritized list of vulnerabilities based on actual risk exposure. It is part of the preZero platform and integrates into development workflows to enable security scanning during the development process. The product offers a free scan option for users to test the platform on their code. It is designed for both development teams and application security teams to assess and manage risk while maintaining development velocity.

Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA FAQ

Common questions about Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA is SCA tool using Code Property Graph and AI/ML for reachability analysis developed by Qwiet. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Code Analysis.

