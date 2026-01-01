Mend AI Native AppSec Platform Logo

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform Description

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is an application security solution that provides comprehensive coverage for securing software development lifecycles. The platform includes multiple security capabilities integrated into a unified system. The platform offers Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for managing open source security risks and license compliance. It includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for scanning proprietary code to identify vulnerabilities. Container security capabilities provide scanning and protection for containerized applications. Mend Renovate automates dependency updates to reduce security risks from outdated packages. The platform includes AI-powered features for securing AI-generated code, testing conversational AI applications through red teaming, and managing risks in AI models and agents. Additional capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime testing, API security scanning, reachability analysis to prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities, and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation. The platform supports software supply chain security to ensure build integrity. The solution provides automated remediation workflows using AI, end-of-life (EOL) support tracking, and repository integrations for seamless developer workflows. It includes vulnerability database access and scalability features for enterprise deployments. Mend focuses on reducing false positives, accelerating remediation, and enabling security teams to manage risks across open source components, proprietary code, containers, and AI-powered applications within development pipelines.

Mend AI Native AppSec Platform is AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt.

