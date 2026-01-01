BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection Description

BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection provides visibility and security controls across the software development lifecycle infrastructure. The platform inventories SDLC components including SCM and CI systems, tools in the pipeline, CI plugins, webhooks, and developer repository access. The product detects security weaknesses in development infrastructure such as OSS package malware, OSS repository maintenance practices, SCM configurations, source code access controls, CVEs, and CI script vulnerabilities. It provides guidance for remediation of identified issues. BoostSecurity offers compliance benchmarking against supply chain security standards including CIS Supply Chain Benchmarks and SLSA (Supply-chain Levels for Software Artifacts). The platform compares organizational software supply chain posture against these standards and identifies areas for improvement. The solution addresses threats including malware in open source packages, misconfigured SCM and CI systems, stolen developer credentials and tokens, code backdoors, and intellectual property theft. It provides policy application capabilities based on pipeline inventory and supports investigation of known vulnerability impacts across the development infrastructure.