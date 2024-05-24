CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Aikido License Risk Logo

Top Alternatives to Aikido License Risk

Application Security

Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance

162 Alternatives to Aikido License Risk

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Application Security
Snyk Open Source Logo
Snyk Open Source

SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities

Application Security
Protestware Open-Source Projects List Logo
Protestware Open-Source Projects List

A curated list documenting open-source projects that incorporate political protests in their software, ranging from messages to conditional malware.

Application Security
Free
The Update Framework (TUF) Logo
The Update Framework (TUF)

A cryptographic framework that secures software update systems by enabling publishers to sign content offline and consumers to verify authenticity through trusted verification mechanisms.

Application Security
Free
StepSecurity CI/CD Security Logo
StepSecurity CI/CD Security

CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection

Application Security
Raven Runtime Application Protection Logo
Raven Runtime Application Protection

Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention

Application Security
Black Duck Signal™ Logo
Black Duck Signal™

AI-powered application security platform for software development

Application Security
Finite State Platform Logo
Finite State Platform

Platform for vulnerability detection in firmware, binaries, and SBOMs

Application Security
Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform Logo
Mend Mend AI Native AppSec Platform

AI-native AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, container & dependency mgmt.

Application Security
Sonatype Lifecycle Logo
Sonatype Lifecycle

Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation

Application Security
Datadog Software Composition Analysis Logo
Datadog Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies

Application Security
MergeBase Software Composition Analysis Logo
MergeBase Software Composition Analysis

SCA platform for managing open source vulnerabilities across SDLC

Application Security
FossID Software Composition Analysis Logo
FossID Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for code scanning, license identification, and SBOM generation

Application Security
Scantist TrustX Logo
Scantist TrustX

AppSec platform for supply chain security, SBOM analysis & vuln mgmt

Application Security
JFrog Artifactory Logo
JFrog Artifactory

Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform

Application Security
Jsmon 2.0 Logo
Jsmon 2.0

JavaScript security scanner for detecting vulnerabilities in third-party scripts

Application Security
Ossprey Logo
Ossprey

Ossprey is a software supply chain security platform that uses AI-powered scanning to detect malicious open source code and prevent supply chain attacks through automated policy enforcement and dependency analysis.

Application Security
Free
Xygeni SCA Logo
Xygeni SCA

SCA tool for vulnerability detection, malicious code identification & remediation

Application Security
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps Logo
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps

Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components

Application Security
Xygeni Build Security Logo
Xygeni Build Security

Secures build processes with attestation, artifact verification, and SLSA support

Application Security
OpenSCA Project Logo
OpenSCA Project

OpenSCA Project is a dependency security scanner that runs in the browser.

Application Security
Free
Anchore Secure Logo
Anchore Secure

Container & source code scanning for vulnerabilities, malware, and secrets

Application Security
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Logo
Contrast Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA tool detecting vulnerabilities in third-party libraries at runtime & build

Application Security
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain Logo
Veracode Secure Your Software Supply Chain

Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel

Application Security
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis Logo
MatosSphere Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for detecting vulnerabilities & license risks in open-source deps

Application Security
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain Logo
OPSWAT MetaDefender Software Supply Chain

Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection

Application Security
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Logo
Checkmarx One Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA tool for identifying & remediating open-source vulnerabilities & risks

Application Security
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection Logo
Checkmarx One Malicious Package Protection

Detects malicious open-source packages across SDLC using 410K+ package database

Application Security
Wiz Supply Chain Security Logo
Wiz Supply Chain Security

Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime

Application Security
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security Logo
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security

Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies

Application Security
Aikido Software Composition Analysis Logo
Aikido Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware

Application Security
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security Logo
Aqua Software Supply Chain Security

Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity

Application Security
DeepSource SCA Logo
DeepSource SCA

SCA platform with reachability analysis, AI-powered fixes, and license compliance

Application Security
Raven Runtime SCA Logo
Raven Runtime SCA

Runtime SCA tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities in cloud environments

Application Security
Raven Runtime Prevention Logo
Raven Runtime Prevention

Runtime protection preventing supply-chain attacks & exploits via library-level policies

Application Security
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management Logo
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management

SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities

Application Security
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis Logo
Flyingduck Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool for identifying & resolving vulnerabilities in dependencies

Application Security
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform Logo
Mend AI Native AppSec Platform

AI-native AppSec platform with SCA, SAST, container & dependency mgmt.

Application Security
Mend SCA Logo
Mend SCA

SCA tool for managing open source security risks and vulnerabilities

Application Security
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform Logo
JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform

End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management

Application Security
Plerion Software Composition Logo
Plerion Software Composition

Generates SBOM for cloud workloads to track software components and dependencies

Application Security
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA) Logo
DerSecur Software Composition Analysis (SCA)

SCA tool for SBOM generation, dependency analysis, and open-source risk mgmt.

Application Security
Apiiro SCA Logo
Apiiro SCA

Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security

Application Security
Qwiet SBOM Logo
Qwiet SBOM

SBOM generation tool for software supply chain visibility and risk management

Application Security
Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA Logo
Qwiet AI Intelligent SCA

SCA tool using Code Property Graph and AI/ML for reachability analysis

Application Security
Fluid Attacks SCA Logo
Fluid Attacks SCA

SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies

Application Security
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA Logo
Heeler Runtime, Fixability-First SCA

Runtime SCA tool prioritizing fixable & exploitable open-source vulnerabilities

Application Security
Invicti Software Composition Analysis Logo
Invicti Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool with proof-based validation and runtime analysis for open-source risks

Application Security
Snyk AI Security Platform Logo
Snyk AI Security Platform

AI-powered developer security platform for SDLC code security & governance

Application Security
Snyk Open Source License Compliance Logo
Snyk Open Source License Compliance

Open source license compliance management integrated into dev workflows

Application Security
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection Logo
BoostSecurity Software Supply Chain Protection

Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection

Application Security
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis Logo
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis

Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies

Application Security
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection Logo
Cycode Source Code Leakage Detection

Detects and prevents source code leakage and suspicious behavior.

Application Security
SCANOSS Licence Dataset Logo
SCANOSS Licence Dataset

Open source license compliance dataset for detecting code snippets & obligations

Application Security
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset Logo
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset

Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance

Application Security
SCANOSS Security Dataset Logo
SCANOSS Security Dataset

Vulnerability detection dataset for declared & undeclared dependencies in code

Application Security
SCANOSS Geo Provenance Dataset Logo
SCANOSS Geo Provenance Dataset

Identifies geographic origin and authorship of open source code components

Application Security
Sec1 Scopy Logo
Sec1 Scopy

AI-driven SCA tool for open-source dependency vulnerability detection & remediation

Application Security
Sonatype SBOM Manager Logo
Sonatype SBOM Manager

Automates SBOM ingestion, monitoring, and compliance management for software

Application Security
Sonatype Nexus One Platform Logo
Sonatype Nexus One Platform

Unified platform for open source security, AI governance, and SBOM management

Application Security
Sonatype Intelligence Engine Logo
Sonatype Intelligence Engine

Open source vulnerability intelligence engine analyzing 270M+ components

Application Security
Sonatype Maven Central Logo
Sonatype Maven Central

Public repository for open source Java components and libraries

Application Security
Free
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security Logo
The Code Registry Application & Supply Chain Security

AI-driven app & supply chain security platform with SBOM generation & scanning

Application Security
Black Duck Black Duck SCA Logo
Black Duck Black Duck SCA

SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code

Application Security
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure® Logo
ReversingLabs Spectra Assure®

Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection

Application Security
Chainguard Libraries Logo
Chainguard Libraries

Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages

Application Security
Endor Labs Application Security Logo
Endor Labs Application Security

AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security

Application Security
Koi Platform Logo
Koi Platform

Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.

Application Security
Semgrep Supply Chain Logo
Semgrep Supply Chain

SCA tool with reachability analysis for dependency vulnerabilities

Application Security
Kaspersky Anti-Virus SDK Logo
Kaspersky Anti-Virus SDK

SDK for integrating Kaspersky anti-malware engine into third-party products

Application Security
Appknox SBOM Logo
Appknox SBOM

Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis

Application Security
NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign Logo
NuSummit Cybersecurity CodeSign

Automated code signing solution for software authenticity and integrity

Application Security
Lineaje SCA 360 Logo
Lineaje SCA 360

Contextual risk analyzer for software supply chain security across SDLC stages

Application Security
Lineaje SBOM360 Logo
Lineaje SBOM360

AI-powered SBOM & SCA platform for software supply chain security

Application Security
Lineaje SBOM360 Hub Logo
Lineaje SBOM360 Hub

SBOM lifecycle management platform for creation, validation, and distribution

Application Security
Lineaje Gold Open Source Logo
Lineaje Gold Open Source

AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management

Application Security
Lineaje Open Source Manager Logo
Lineaje Open Source Manager

Open-source risk mgmt platform for detecting & mitigating OSS vulnerabilities

Application Security
Manifest SBOMs Logo
Manifest SBOMs

Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain

Application Security
Manifest DetectOpen-SourceSoftwareRisk Logo
Manifest DetectOpen-SourceSoftwareRisk

Tracks OSS components, monitors vulnerabilities, and ensures license compliance

Application Security
Patchstack WooCommerce Security Logo
Patchstack WooCommerce Security

Security solution for WooCommerce e-commerce platform vulnerabilities

Application Security
Secure-IC Specific Cryptography Logo
Secure-IC Specific Cryptography

Specialized cryptography IP for FHE, LWC, PBC, and WBC implementations

Application Security
Secure-IC PQC Logo
Secure-IC PQC

Post-quantum cryptography solution for chip-to-cloud secure communications

Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral Logo
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral

SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies

Application Security
Tanium SBOM Logo
Tanium SBOM

SBOM tool for identifying software supply chain vulnerabilities

Application Security
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning Logo
Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning

SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages

Application Security
VicOne xZETA Logo
VicOne xZETA

Automotive vulnerability & SBOM management system for vehicle software security

Application Security
RapidFort Healthcare Security Logo
RapidFort Healthcare Security

Healthcare-focused software security platform for vulnerability reduction

Application Security
Scribe Platform Logo
Scribe Platform

SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security

Application Security
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities Logo
Coana Remediate Vulnerabilities

SCA tool using reachability analysis to eliminate 80%+ false positive vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Codenotary Trustcenter Logo
Codenotary Trustcenter

AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement

Application Security
Codenotary Trustcenter/Teams Logo
Codenotary Trustcenter/Teams

Software supply chain security platform with SBOM generation and scanning

Application Security
DeployHub SBOM Management Logo
DeployHub SBOM Management

SBOM management platform for vulnerability detection and remediation

Application Security
DeployHub OpenSSF Scorecard Dashboard Logo
DeployHub OpenSSF Scorecard Dashboard

Dashboard for OpenSSF Scorecard metrics across open-source dependencies

Application Security
DeployHub Attack Surface Visibility Logo
DeployHub Attack Surface Visibility

Attack surface visibility platform for open-source components in production

Application Security
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis Logo
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis

SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management

Application Security
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management Logo
Vigilant Ops SBOM Lifecycle Management

SBOM lifecycle management platform for software supply chain security

Application Security
Seal Security Logo
Seal Security

Automates open source vulnerability remediation and patch management

Application Security
Root Logo
Root

Automated vulnerability patching for open-source libraries and containers

Application Security
Root Library Catalog (RLC) Logo
Root Library Catalog (RLC)

Patches vulnerabilities in app dependencies at pinned versions without upgrades

Application Security
NetRise Platform Logo
NetRise Platform

Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.

Application Security
Dynamic SBOM Logo
Dynamic SBOM

Dynamic SBOM tool that reduces noise by identifying reachable CVEs in runtime

Application Security
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software Logo
Kosai CVE-Free Open Source Software

Automated CVE patching for open source software components

Application Security
Insignary Clarity Logo
Insignary Clarity

SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection

Application Security
FOSSA Logo
FOSSA

Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies

Application Security
Snyk Evo Discovery Logo
Snyk Evo Discovery

Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.

Application Security
Free
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation) Logo
aDolus FACT (Software & Firmware Validation)

Software/firmware validation platform generating trust scores via SBOM & malware analysis.

Application Security
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform Logo
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform

Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.

Application Security
Cybeats SBOM Studio Logo
Cybeats SBOM Studio

Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.

Application Security
Debricked Select Logo
Debricked Select

Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies.

Application Security
Free
DigiCert Software Trust Manager Logo
DigiCert Software Trust Manager

Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.

Application Security
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner Logo
FYEO Third Party Library Scanner

Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk.

Application Security
Karamba VCode Logo
Karamba VCode

Binary analysis tool for supply chain security in automotive and IoT firmware.

Application Security
Meterian BOSS Logo
Meterian BOSS

SCA scanner for open source vulnerabilities, license compliance & SBOM.

Application Security
Meterian Heidi Logo
Meterian Heidi

IDE plugin that scans dependencies for vulnerabilities during development.

Application Security
Meterian Project Scanner Logo
Meterian Project Scanner

SCA tool scanning web projects for vulnerable, outdated, or non-compliant components.

Application Security
Meterian Web Scanner Logo
Meterian Web Scanner

Web scanner that detects vulnerable/outdated components and license risks.

Application Security
Meterian Componentpedia Logo
Meterian Componentpedia

Database for researching & tracking open source components with safety scores.

Application Security
Free
HERCULES SecSAM Logo
HERCULES SecSAM

OSS risk management system for SBOM generation, vuln & license analysis.

Application Security
Opticca Security SCA Logo
Opticca Security SCA

SCA service to manage open source component security, licenses, and compliance.

Application Security
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security Logo
PlaxidityX SW Supply Chain Security

Automotive binary SBOM scanner for supply chain vuln detection & compliance.

Application Security
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man) Logo
SAG-PM (Software Assurance Guardian Point Man)

Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.

Application Security
Socket Logo
Socket

Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.

Application Security
SOOS Community Edition SCA Logo
SOOS Community Edition SCA

Free SCA tool for open source projects with vuln scanning & SBOM.

Application Security
Free
SOOS SCA Logo
SOOS SCA

SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities and license risks in dependency trees.

Application Security
Free
SOOS SBOM Manager Logo
SOOS SBOM Manager

SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.

Application Security
Threatrix Autonomous Platform Logo
Threatrix Autonomous Platform

Autonomous open source supply chain security & license compliance platform.

Application Security
GuardDog Logo
GuardDog

GuardDog is a CLI tool that identifies malicious PyPI and npm packages using heuristics-based analysis of source code and metadata.

Application Security
Free
Grafeas Logo
Grafeas

Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.

Application Security
Free
AuditJS Logo
AuditJS

AuditJS is a command-line tool that scans JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated packages in npm dependencies using the OSS Index API or Nexus IQ Server.

Application Security
Free
pkgsign Logo
pkgsign

A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.

Application Security
Free
Dependency Combobulator Logo
Dependency Combobulator

An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.

Application Security
Free
Checkov Logo
Checkov

Checkov is a static analysis tool that scans infrastructure as code and performs software composition analysis to detect security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities in cloud infrastructure and dependencies.

Application Security
Free
secure-json-parse Logo
secure-json-parse

A tool to prevent prototype poisoning in JSON parsing.

Application Security
Free
NodeSecure Logo
NodeSecure

NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications.

Application Security
Free
Hakiri Toolbelt Logo
Hakiri Toolbelt

A command line tool that automates vulnerability scanning of Ruby gems and Rails stack components by identifying CVE vulnerabilities in detected technology versions.

Application Security
Free
LavaMoat Logo
LavaMoat

A set of tools for securing JavaScript projects against software supply chain attacks.

Application Security
Free
Lockfile Linting Logo
Lockfile Linting

Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.

Application Security
Free
npq Logo
npq

A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.

Application Security
Free
LunaTrace Logo
LunaTrace

LunaTrace is an open source supply chain security tool that monitors software dependencies for vulnerabilities and integrates with GitHub to notify developers of security issues before deployment.

Application Security
Free
sdc-check Logo
sdc-check

A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands.

Application Security
Free
Gamma Ray Logo
Gamma Ray

Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.

Application Security
Free
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules Logo
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Application Security
Free
bundler-audit Logo
bundler-audit

Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.

Application Security
Free
Ruby Advisory Database Logo
Ruby Advisory Database

A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.

Application Security
Free
snync Logo
snync

A security tool that detects potential Dependency Confusion attack vectors by identifying private package names that are not reserved on public registries.

Application Security
Free
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker Logo
Nexus Repository Manager Dependency/Namespace Confusion Checker

A Python script that scans Nexus Repository Manager for artifacts with identical names across repositories to identify dependency confusion attack vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
npm-scan Logo
npm-scan

An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.

Application Security
Free
npm-zoo Logo
npm-zoo

npm-zoo is a curated database of known malicious NPM packages that helps developers and security researchers identify and avoid potentially harmful dependencies in their projects.

Application Security
Free
Preflight Logo
Preflight

Preflight is a Go-based verification tool that helps organizations validate scripts and executables to prevent supply chain attacks by enabling secure self-compilation and trusted distribution methods.

Application Security
Free
Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin Logo
Helm GPG (GnuPG) Plugin

Helm plugin for cryptographically signing and verifying charts with GnuPG integration.

Application Security
Free
TBV (Trust but Verify) Logo
TBV (Trust but Verify)

Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.

Application Security
Free
Confused Logo
Confused

A dependency security scanner that identifies potential supply chain vulnerabilities by checking for available package namespace registrations across Python, JavaScript, PHP, and Maven repositories.

Application Security
Free
Fix Lockfile Integrity Logo
Fix Lockfile Integrity

Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.

Application Security
Free
pac-resolver Logo
pac-resolver

Pac-resolver, a popular NPM package with 3 million weekly downloads, has a severe remote code execution flaw.

Application Security
Free
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus Logo
Sabotage: Code added to popular NPM package wiped files in Russia and Belarus

A developer added malicious code to a popular open-source package, wiping files on computers in Russia and Belarus as a protest.

Application Security
Free
Phylum Logo
Phylum

Identifies 137 malicious npm packages and gathers system information to a remote server.

Application Security
Free
Spectra Logo
Spectra

Comprehensive suite for advanced file analysis and software supply chain security.

Application Security
Free
Sonatype Repository Firewall Logo
Sonatype Repository Firewall

Automate software supply chain security by blocking malicious open source components

Application Security
Free
Sonatype Repository Logo
Sonatype Repository

A centralized platform for managing open source components and automating software supply chain security.

Application Security
Free
Retire.js Logo
Retire.js

JavaScript library scanner and SBOM generator

Application Security
Free
Syft Logo
Syft

A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.

Application Security
Free
Anchore Anchore Enterprise Logo
Anchore Anchore Enterprise

SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning

Application Security

