Xygeni Malware Across DevOps
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps Description
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is a malware detection solution that scans for malicious code throughout the software development lifecycle. The product identifies backdoors, trojans, and hidden threats in application source code, detects malicious packages in open-source components, and monitors CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure as Code files for reverse shell commands and malware downloads. The solution uses a machine learning-assisted proprietary engine to detect unknown malware beyond CVE-based threats. It provides detailed forensic information including commit details, developer information, timestamps, and audit trails for identified threats. The platform maintains a historical database of malicious open-source packages, including removed packages, for incident response and governance purposes. The product analyzes package reliability through publisher reputation, maintainer history, and cross-platform criticality scores. It offers real-time monitoring and alerting for malicious open-source components and emerging threats. The malware dependency firewall blocks threats before they enter applications. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is part of the Xygeni All-In-One AppSec Platform, which includes SAST, SCA, Secrets Security, CI/CD Security, IaC Security, Build Security, Anomaly Detection, and ASPM capabilities.
