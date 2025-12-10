Xygeni Malware Across DevOps Logo

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps

Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components

Application Security
Commercial
Xygeni Malware Across DevOps Description

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is a malware detection solution that scans for malicious code throughout the software development lifecycle. The product identifies backdoors, trojans, and hidden threats in application source code, detects malicious packages in open-source components, and monitors CI/CD pipelines and Infrastructure as Code files for reverse shell commands and malware downloads. The solution uses a machine learning-assisted proprietary engine to detect unknown malware beyond CVE-based threats. It provides detailed forensic information including commit details, developer information, timestamps, and audit trails for identified threats. The platform maintains a historical database of malicious open-source packages, including removed packages, for incident response and governance purposes. The product analyzes package reliability through publisher reputation, maintainer history, and cross-platform criticality scores. It offers real-time monitoring and alerting for malicious open-source components and emerging threats. The malware dependency firewall blocks threats before they enter applications. Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is part of the Xygeni All-In-One AppSec Platform, which includes SAST, SCA, Secrets Security, CI/CD Security, IaC Security, Build Security, Anomaly Detection, and ASPM capabilities.

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps FAQ

Common questions about Xygeni Malware Across DevOps including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Xygeni Malware Across DevOps is Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components developed by Xygeni. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Malware Detection, Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain.

