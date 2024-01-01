A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that sets up a vulnerable Azure cloud lab, designed for offensive security practitioners to enhance their cloud security skills.
A tool for building Open Container Initiative (OCI) container images with various functionalities.
Tool for analyzing cloud resources against best practices and generating reports.
Monitors AWS and GCP accounts for policy changes and alerts on insecure configurations, with support for OpenStack and GitHub monitoring.
Open-source cloud-agnostic resource manager for analyzing and managing cloud cost, usage, security, and governance.
A security tool to identify interesting files in AWS S3 buckets
A customized AWS EKS setup for PCI-DSS, SOC2, and HIPAA compliance