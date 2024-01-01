Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Table of content: Java Native Serialization (binary) Overview, Main talks & presentations & docs, Payload generators, Exploits, Detect Vulnerable apps (without public sploits/need more info), Protection. For Android: XMLEncoder (XML), XStream (XML/JSON/various), Kryo (binary), Hessian/Burlap (binary/XML), Castor (XML), json-io (JSON), Jackson (JSON), Fastjson (JSON), Genson (JSON), Flexjson (JSON), Jodd (JSON), Red5 IO AMF (AMF), Apache Flex BlazeDS (AMF), Flamingo AMF (AMF), GraniteDS (AMF), WebORB for Java (AMF), SnakeYAML (YAML), jYAML (YAML), YamlBeans (YAML). "Safe" deserialization. Java Deserialization Security FAQ From Foxgloves Security. Main talks & presentations & docs. Marshalling Pickles by @frohoff & @gebl. Video Slides. Other stuff. Exploiting Deserialization Vulnerabilities in Java by @matthias_kaiser. Video. Serial Killer: Silently Pwning Your Java Endpoints by @pwntester & @cschneider4711. Slides. White Paper. Bypass Gadget Collection. Deserialize My Shorts.