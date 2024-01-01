Java-Deserialization-Cheat-Sheet

HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
A cheat sheet for pentesters and researchers about deserialization vulnerabilities in various Java (JVM) serialization libraries. Table of content: Java Native Serialization (binary) Overview, Main talks & presentations & docs, Payload generators, Exploits, Detect Vulnerable apps (without public sploits/need more info), Protection. For Android: XMLEncoder (XML), XStream (XML/JSON/various), Kryo (binary), Hessian/Burlap (binary/XML), Castor (XML), json-io (JSON), Jackson (JSON), Fastjson (JSON), Genson (JSON), Flexjson (JSON), Jodd (JSON), Red5 IO AMF (AMF), Apache Flex BlazeDS (AMF), Flamingo AMF (AMF), GraniteDS (AMF), WebORB for Java (AMF), SnakeYAML (YAML), jYAML (YAML), YamlBeans (YAML). "Safe" deserialization. Java Deserialization Security FAQ From Foxgloves Security. Main talks & presentations & docs. Marshalling Pickles by @frohoff & @gebl. Video Slides. Other stuff. Exploiting Deserialization Vulnerabilities in Java by @matthias_kaiser. Video. Serial Killer: Silently Pwning Your Java Endpoints by @pwntester & @cschneider4711. Slides. White Paper. Bypass Gadget Collection. Deserialize My Shorts.
HTB Academy offers guided cybersecurity training with industry certifications to help you become a market-ready professional.
A practical guide to enhancing digital investigations with cutting-edge memory forensics techniques, covering fundamental concepts, tools, and techniques for memory forensics.
IT certification training for CompTIA exams with free resources.
One of the oldest hacker conventions in America, offering a unique and personal experience.
A comprehensive guide to SSL/TLS vulnerabilities and vulnerable cipher suites.
Free and open-source cybersecurity training classes with multi-class learning paths for high-skill, high-pay job skills.