Steghide is a steganography program that is able to hide data in various kinds of image- and audio-files. It features compression of embedded data, encryption of embedded data, and embedding of a checksum to verify the integrity of the extracted data. It supports JPEG, BMP, WAV, and AU files. Steghide is licensed under the GNU General Public License (GPL) which permits modification and distribution of the program as long as these modifications are made available to the public under the GPL. The program requires several libraries to be installed, including libmhash, libmcrypt, libjpeg, and zlib.