Cyber Security Acronyms and Terms

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
Curated list of acronyms and terms related to cyber security landscape including industry, open source, and non-profit organizations. This glossary classifies and explains security terms to make them understandable beyond the 'buzzword'. Contributions are welcome. Algorithms Encryption algorithms and other protection methods: - 3DES: Triple Data Encryption Algorithm (Also TDEA or Triple DEA) - AES: Advanced Encryption Standard - DES: Data Encryption Standard - MD5: Message-digest Algorithm - RSA: Rivest–Shamir–Adleman open cryptosystem - SHA: Secure Hashing Algorithm Attacks, Vulnerabilities, and Threats: - CSRF: Cross Site Request Forgery - DC: Differential cryptanalytics - LC: Linear cryptanalytics - DA: Davies Attack - DoS: Denial of Service - DDoS: Distributed Denial of Service - Malware: Malicious Software - MITM: Man in the middle (also Person in the middle) - RaaS: Ransomware as a Service - RAT: Remote Access Trojan - RCE: Remote Code Execution - SET: Social Engineering Toolkit
Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.
Teaching Security provides educational resources and lessons for teaching cybersecurity concepts to high school students.
A network of physical and online cyber warfare ranges for training and testing
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
Website providing information on Snap7 open-source communication library.
A one-stop online resource for cybersecurity degree programs in the US, offering information on undergraduate and graduate levels, online programs, and career options.