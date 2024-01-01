Tor Project 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously by hiding their IP addresses and encrypting their internet traffic. It prevents tracking and surveillance by isolating each website visited, blocking trackers and ads, and making all users look the same to resist fingerprinting. The browser uses multi-layered encryption to relay traffic over the Tor network, comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers. This allows users to access blocked sites and browse freely. With Tor Browser, users can defend themselves against tracking and surveillance, circumvent censorship, and browse privately and freely.