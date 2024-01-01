Tor Project

Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
Tor Browser is a free and open-source software that allows users to browse the internet anonymously by hiding their IP addresses and encrypting their internet traffic. It prevents tracking and surveillance by isolating each website visited, blocking trackers and ads, and making all users look the same to resist fingerprinting. The browser uses multi-layered encryption to relay traffic over the Tor network, comprised of thousands of volunteer-run servers. This allows users to access blocked sites and browse freely. With Tor Browser, users can defend themselves against tracking and surveillance, circumvent censorship, and browse privately and freely.
Bluetooth experimentation framework for Broadcom chips firmware interaction and update.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
A multiplatform C++ library for capturing, parsing, and crafting network packets with support for various network protocols.
Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
A blog sharing packet capture files and malware samples for training and analysis, with archived posts and traffic analysis exercises.