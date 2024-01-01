A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. It works by monitoring system log files and journal logs from various sources like cockpit, Common Log Format, macOS log, metalog, multilog, raw log files, syslog, syslog-ng, and systemd journal. SSHGuard's parser is fast, sandboxed, and secure, as it compiles attack signatures into a full lexical analyzer that does not slow down with more signatures, runs as a separate unprivileged process, and is not susceptible to regular expression denial of service attacks.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.
A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments
A simple honeypot that opens a listening socket and waits for connection attempts, with configurable reply and event handling
A simple IOC scanner bash script for Linux/Unix/OSX systems
Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.