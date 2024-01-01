SSHGuard

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

SSHGuard protects hosts from brute-force attacks by monitoring system logs, detecting attacks, and blocking attackers using a firewall. It works by monitoring system log files and journal logs from various sources like cockpit, Common Log Format, macOS log, metalog, multilog, raw log files, syslog, syslog-ng, and systemd journal. SSHGuard's parser is fast, sandboxed, and secure, as it compiles attack signatures into a full lexical analyzer that does not slow down with more signatures, runs as a separate unprivileged process, and is not susceptible to regular expression denial of service attacks.

Network Security
Free
sshbrute-forcefirewallattack-detection

ALTERNATIVES

Fail2ban Logo

Fail2ban

0 (0)

Fail2ban is a daemon that scans log files and bans IPs showing malicious signs to protect servers from brute-force attacks.

Network Security
Free
libnids Logo

libnids

0 (0)

Libnids is an implementation of an E-component of Network Intrusion Detection System that emulates the IP stack of Linux 2.0.x and offers IP defragmentation, TCP stream assembly, and TCP port scan detection.

Network Security
Free
linux