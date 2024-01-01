Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
HASSH is a network fingerprinting standard used to identify specific Client and Server SSH implementations, allowing for easy storage, search, and sharing of MD5 fingerprints. Invented at Salesforce in 2018, now actively maintained by Ben Reardon at Corelight. HASSH can help in detecting and investigating brute force or Cred Stuffing password attempts with higher granularity than IP Source, even in NATed or botnet-like scenarios, and in detecting covert exfiltration of data within SSH Client algorithm sets.
Network Dump data Displayer and Editor framework for tcpdump trace files manipulation.
Ensnare is a gem plugin for Ruby on Rails that enables quick deployment of a malicious behavior detection and response scheme using Honey Traps and Trap Responses.
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
WireGuard is a fast, simple, and secure VPN that uses cutting-edge cryptography, designed for ease of use and performance.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
Tcpreplay is a network traffic editing and replay tool used for testing network devices and applications.