HASSH is a network fingerprinting standard used to identify specific Client and Server SSH implementations, allowing for easy storage, search, and sharing of MD5 fingerprints. Invented at Salesforce in 2018, now actively maintained by Ben Reardon at Corelight. HASSH can help in detecting and investigating brute force or Cred Stuffing password attempts with higher granularity than IP Source, even in NATed or botnet-like scenarios, and in detecting covert exfiltration of data within SSH Client algorithm sets.