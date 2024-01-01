safe 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Vault is an awesome project with superb documentation, a rock-solid server component, and a flexible command-line interface. Safe CLI tool helps securely generate new SSH keys, random RSA key pairs, passwords, provide credentials without files, and dump multiple paths, primarily for building secure BOSH deployments using Vault and Spruce. It also allows targeting and authenticating against multiple Vaults from one client.