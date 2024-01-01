Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.
dexmod is a tool written in python to exemplify patching Dalvik bytecode in a DEX (Dalvik Executable) file, and assist in the static analysis of Android applications. It allows researchers to: Find methods in the application based on bytecode patterns Add new strings to the application Patch methods with custom bytecode Download and Usage: Download the dexmod code, and modify the editBytecode.py skeleton code to include custom bytecode patching logic based on analyzed samples. Run the following command, where DEX_FILE_NAME is the name of the DEX file to be patched: python dexmod.py [DEX_FILE_NAME] The tool will generate a patched DEX file with the name
