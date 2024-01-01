AndroPyTool 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

AndroPyTool is a tool for extracting static and dynamic features from Android APKs by combining well-known Android apps analysis tools such as DroidBox, FlowDroid, Strace, AndroGuard, and VirusTotal analysis. It performs pre-static, static, and dynamic analysis, generating feature files in JSON and CSV formats, and allows data storage in a MongoDB database. For more information, refer to the papers by Martín, A., Lara-Cabrera, R., & Camacho, D. (2018).