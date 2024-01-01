Repository of playbooks, scripts, and templates for automating and orchestrating Security Operations.
LeakedIn.com is a cybersecurity tool that allows users to check if their email address has been involved in a data breach, providing insights into potential security risks.
Detect signed malware and track stolen code-signing certificates using osquery.
A defense-in-depth security automation and monitoring framework utilizing threat intelligence, machine learning, and serverless technologies.
A collection of AWS security architectures for various security operations.
A PHP based web application for managing postmortems with pluggable features.
Incident response platform for automating alert handling and incident response procedures.