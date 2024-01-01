Disposable Email Domains List Logo

This repository contains a list of disposable and temporary email address domains often used for spamming or abusing services. The file allowlist.conf includes email domains that are mistakenly identified as disposable. Contributors can create PRs to add or remove domains, citing sources for verification. New disposable domains should be added directly into disposable_email_blocklist.conf in the specified format.

