15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway

Despite the rumors announcing the death of email, its use continues to grow. According to research from the Radicati Group, email traffic is predicted to grow to over 333.2 billion emails sent per day (from the current 306.4 billion emails). And as long as businesses continue to use email, cybercriminals will find new ways to exploit security gaps, software bugs, and basic human nature to extort millions of dollars from their victims. With the widespread transition from on-premise email servers to the cloud, hosted email providers have become a growing target for cybercriminals. In fact, reports show that over 29% of businesses had seen their Office 365 accounts compromised in a single month last year. That’s why you need the additional protection offered by Security Gateway for Email Servers to protect against email-borne threats. Here are our top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway. Security Gateway was designed to be easy to use while providing the strongest protection against spam, phishing, and data leaks. And while most security settings are configured for optimal protection by default, it’s a good idea to follow these guidelines for best results. Verify That a User is Valid before Creating an Account With every incoming message addr