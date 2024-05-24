Nightfall Data Loss Prevention Logo

Top Alternatives to Nightfall Data Loss Prevention

Data Protection

AI-powered DLP platform for SaaS, AI apps, and endpoints

214 Alternatives to Nightfall Data Loss Prevention

Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention Logo
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention

Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices

Data Protection
Somansa Privacy-i Logo
Somansa Privacy-i

Enterprise DLP solution for endpoint, network, and print data leakage prevention

Data Protection
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Logo
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention

Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints

Data Protection
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP Logo
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP

Enterprise DLP solution protecting data across email, cloud, and endpoints

Data Protection
CoSoSys Endpoint Protector Logo
CoSoSys Endpoint Protector

Multi-OS DLP solution for endpoint data discovery, monitoring, and protection

Data Protection
Fortra Digital Guardian Logo
Fortra Digital Guardian

Enterprise DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints and cloud

Data Protection
Safetica Intelligent Data Security Logo
Safetica Intelligent Data Security

AI-powered DLP platform for data protection, insider risk, and cloud security

Data Protection
Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions Logo
Zecurion Insider Threat Prevention Solutions

Insider threat prevention platform with DLP, DCAP, and SWG capabilities

Data Protection
ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus Logo
ManageEngine Endpoint DLP Plus

Endpoint DLP solution for detecting, classifying, and controlling sensitive data

Data Protection
Cyberhaven Data Protection Logo
Cyberhaven Data Protection

DLP platform with data lineage tracking and AI-powered insider threat detection

Data Protection
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection Logo
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection

Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data

Data Protection
Strac Data Security Logo
Strac Data Security

AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS

Data Protection
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution Logo
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution

DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels

Data Protection
Boolebox Data Protection Software Logo
Boolebox Data Protection Software

Data protection software with encryption for files, emails, and passwords

Data Protection
Kiteworks AI Data Gateway Logo
Kiteworks AI Data Gateway

Unified platform for secure data exchange across email, file sharing, MFT, and AI

Data Protection
Fortinet FortiDLP Logo
Fortinet FortiDLP

Cloud-native endpoint DLP with insider risk mgmt and user education

Data Protection
Forcepoint Data Security Logo
Forcepoint Data Security

AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data classification

Data Protection
Somansa Mail-i Logo
Somansa Mail-i

Network DLP solution with SSL/TLS decryption for email, web, and cloud monitoring

Data Protection
Comodo Data Loss Prevention Logo
Comodo Data Loss Prevention

Cloud-based DLP solution monitoring & controlling sensitive data movement

Data Protection
CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection

Unified data protection to prevent theft of sensitive information

Data Protection
Microsoft Purview Logo
Microsoft Purview

Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.

Data Protection
Broadcom Data Loss Prevention Logo
Broadcom Data Loss Prevention

Enterprise DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting sensitive data

Data Protection
Broadcom Symantec Encryption Logo
Broadcom Symantec Encryption

Enterprise encryption solution for data at rest, in use, and in motion

Data Protection
Acronis DeviceLock DLP Logo
Acronis DeviceLock DLP

Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data

Data Protection
Cyera Omni DLP Logo
Cyera Omni DLP

AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion

Data Protection
Fortra DLP Logo
Fortra DLP

DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud

Data Protection
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner Logo
Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner

Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.

Data Protection
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion Logo
Array Networks struXture™ InMotion

AI-driven DLP solution for real-time data classification and protection

Data Protection
Novacoast Managed DLP Logo
Novacoast Managed DLP

Managed DLP service with SOC support for data security programs

Data Protection
Cato Networks DLP Logo
Cato Networks DLP

Cloud-native DLP for protecting sensitive data across users, locations, and clouds

Data Protection
Kiteworks Secure Data Forms Logo
Kiteworks Secure Data Forms

Secure data collection platform with compliance monitoring and data sovereignty

Data Protection
Kiteworks Private Data Network Logo
Kiteworks Private Data Network

Unified zero-trust platform for securing sensitive data across communication channels

Data Protection
Kiteworks Secure File Sharing Logo
Kiteworks Secure File Sharing

Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and audit logs

Data Protection
Kiteworks HIPAA Compliance Logo
Kiteworks HIPAA Compliance

HIPAA-compliant secure file sharing and collaboration platform for healthcare

Data Protection
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Logo
Netskope One Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Cloud-based DLP solution for discovering, monitoring, and protecting data

Data Protection
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention Logo
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention

AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps

Data Protection
Nightfall Nyx Logo
Nightfall Nyx

AI-powered DLP analyst that investigates incidents and reduces data exposure risk

Data Protection
Safetica Data Loss Prevention Logo
Safetica Data Loss Prevention

DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection

Data Protection
Safetica Contextual Defense Logo
Safetica Contextual Defense

AI-powered DLP with contextual data classification and adaptive security

Data Protection
Teramind Data Loss Prevention Logo
Teramind Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint-based DLP with behavioral analytics to detect and block data exfiltration

Data Protection
Zecurion DLP 12 Logo
Zecurion DLP 12

DLP solution with insider threat detection and employee monitoring

Data Protection
Zecurion Data Loss Prevention Logo
Zecurion Data Loss Prevention

Enterprise DLP solution for preventing corporate data leakage

Data Protection
Fasoo AI-R DLP Logo
Fasoo AI-R DLP

DLP solution for preventing data leaks in generative AI services

Data Protection
Fasoo Enterprise DRM Logo
Fasoo Enterprise DRM

Enterprise DRM solution for continuous file encryption and access control

Data Protection
Polymer Data Loss Prevention Logo
Polymer Data Loss Prevention

DLP solution for SaaS and AI apps with automated policy enforcement

Data Protection
Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response Logo
Cyberhaven Data Detection and Response

DLP platform that tracks and protects sensitive data across all channels.

Data Protection
Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security Logo
Cyberhaven Cloud Data Security

Cloud-focused DLP that protects data in encrypted apps and after cloud exit

Data Protection
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention Logo
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention

DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss

Data Protection
Strac Linux DLP Logo
Strac Linux DLP

DLP solution for Linux systems to prevent data leaks and protect sensitive data

Data Protection
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention) Logo
Strac Mac DLP (Data Loss Prevention)

DLP solution for Mac endpoints with real-time monitoring and data protection

Data Protection
Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention Logo
Strac SaaS Data Loss Prevention

SaaS-focused DLP solution for detecting and redacting sensitive data

Data Protection
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention Logo
Strac Endpoint Data Loss Prevention

Endpoint DLP solution with ML detection and encryption for device data protection

Data Protection
Strac Protect Customer Sensitive Data Logo
Strac Protect Customer Sensitive Data

Enterprise DLP with real-time detection, ML classification, and auto-remediation

Data Protection
Strac PII Scanner Logo
Strac PII Scanner

Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases

Data Protection
Egress Secure Workspace Logo
Egress Secure Workspace

Secure file sharing and collaboration platform with encryption and controls

Data Protection
Galaxkey Secure Workspace Logo
Galaxkey Secure Workspace

Encrypted file sharing and collaboration platform with end-to-end encryption

Data Protection
Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management Logo
Galaxkey Secure Files & Rights Management

File encryption & digital rights management with granular access controls

Data Protection
Mimecast Aware Governance & Compliance Suite Logo
Mimecast Aware Governance & Compliance Suite

DLP & compliance platform for collaboration tools like Slack and MS Teams

Data Protection
Quorum Cyber Clarity Data Logo
Quorum Cyber Clarity Data

Managed data security service with DLP and insider risk management

Data Protection
CyberSift Drive Logo
CyberSift Drive

Secure file transfer system with encryption, malware scanning, and CDR

Data Protection
Guardz Data Loss Prevention Logo
Guardz Data Loss Prevention

Cloud-based DLP solution preventing intentional & accidental data exfiltration

Data Protection
Virtru Secure Share Logo
Virtru Secure Share

Cloud-native encrypted file sharing with access controls and audit capabilities

Data Protection
Virtru Data Protection Gateway Logo
Virtru Data Protection Gateway

Automated email & SaaS encryption gateway with DLP rules & access controls

Data Protection
Virtru Google Workspace Encryption and Data Privacy Logo
Virtru Google Workspace Encryption and Data Privacy

Encryption and data privacy solution for Google Workspace applications

Data Protection
Forcepoint DLP Logo
Forcepoint DLP

Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across endpoints, cloud, email

Data Protection
Forcepoint Data Detection Response Logo
Forcepoint Data Detection Response

AI-powered data detection & response platform for breach prevention

Data Protection
Sinaptic AI Data Protection Logo
Sinaptic AI Data Protection

Browser extension preventing PII/PHI leakage to AI services like ChatGPT

Data Protection
Zscaler Unified DLP Logo
Zscaler Unified DLP

Cloud-based DLP solution for web, email, endpoint, SaaS, and private apps

Data Protection
BetterCloud File Governance Logo
BetterCloud File Governance

File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments

Data Protection
GajShield Data Leak Prevention Logo
GajShield Data Leak Prevention

Network-based DLP integrated into firewall for data leak prevention

Data Protection
Glasswall Find and Redact Logo
Glasswall Find and Redact

Automated file redaction tool for sensitive data in documents and metadata.

Data Protection
Menlo Security Browser DLP Logo
Menlo Security Browser DLP

Browser-based DLP solution preventing sensitive data loss via web traffic

Data Protection
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM) Logo
Seclore Enterprise Digital Rights Management (EDRM)

Enterprise DRM solution for persistent file protection and access control

Data Protection
SecuLetter Contents Security Logo
SecuLetter Contents Security

Content security solution from SecuLetter (product page unavailable)

Data Protection
Content Security Logo
Content Security

Content security solution from Seculetter

Data Protection
Progress ShareFile Logo
Progress ShareFile

Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection

Data Protection
Corgea PII/PHI Scanning Logo
Corgea PII/PHI Scanning

Scans Git repos for PII/PHI leaks in code, commits, and branches.

Data Protection
DTEX Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention Logo
DTEX Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention

Risk-adaptive DLP combining behavioral analytics with data classification

Data Protection
CyMark Logo
CyMark

Watermarking solution that traces data leaks via cryptographic user tracking

Data Protection
Cyphlens Logo
Cyphlens

Message-level encryption platform for securing sensitive data and documents

Data Protection
Cyphlens CypherMessaging Logo
Cyphlens CypherMessaging

Message-level encryption for Slack and Teams with access controls

Data Protection
Cyphlens CypherFile Logo
Cyphlens CypherFile

File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions

Data Protection
Meta Infotech Data Security Logo
Meta Infotech Data Security

Data security solutions for DLP, database access monitoring, and DRM

Data Protection
QNu Labs QVerse Logo
QNu Labs QVerse

Quantum-safe messaging & collaboration platform with PQC encryption

Data Protection
Theta Lake Product Portfolio Logo
Theta Lake Product Portfolio

Digital communications governance platform for UC archiving and supervision

Data Protection
Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection Logo
Theta Lake AI Governance and Inspection

AI governance platform for inspecting AI-generated content and prompts

Data Protection
Theta Lake Security Architecture Logo
Theta Lake Security Architecture

DLP platform for unified communications with AI-based risk detection

Data Protection
Theta Lake Mobile Capture Logo
Theta Lake Mobile Capture

Mobile messaging archiving, compliance & security for enterprise comms

Data Protection
Theta Lake Archive Connector Logo
Theta Lake Archive Connector

Captures chat messages from UC platforms and integrates them into archives

Data Protection
Theta Lake Proactive Compliance Logo
Theta Lake Proactive Compliance

AI-powered compliance supervision for digital communications and collaboration

Data Protection
Theta Lake Unified Search and Archiving Logo
Theta Lake Unified Search and Archiving

Unified search, archiving & compliance for UCC data across voice, video, chat

Data Protection
OrionSec Security Logo
OrionSec Security

Enterprise security platform focused on preventing data exfiltration

Data Protection
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP Logo
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP

DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities

Data Protection
Spin.AI Google Workspace™ DLP Logo
Spin.AI Google Workspace™ DLP

DLP solution for Google Workspace with automated data leak prevention

Data Protection
Smartlockr Secure File Sharing Logo
Smartlockr Secure File Sharing

Secure file sharing platform for sending encrypted files up to 5TB via email

Data Protection
SquareX File DLP Logo
SquareX File DLP

Browser-based file DLP with context-aware policies for file upload control

Data Protection
Safend Protector Logo
Safend Protector

Endpoint DLP solution with port/device control and removable media encryption

Data Protection
Safend Reporter Logo
Safend Reporter

Reporting module for Safend DLP suite tracking security incidents & device usage

Data Protection
OKIOK S-Filer/Portal Logo
OKIOK S-Filer/Portal

Secure file transfer portal for sharing confidential files with encryption

Data Protection
OKIOK S-Filer Cloud Logo
OKIOK S-Filer Cloud

Cloud-based secure file sharing solution with automatic encryption

Data Protection
Nord Security NordLocker Business Logo
Nord Security NordLocker Business

Encrypted cloud document storage for business with secure file sharing

Data Protection
NordLocker for iOS Logo
NordLocker for iOS

Mobile file encryption and cloud backup app for iOS devices

Data Protection
NordLocker Secure Cloud Storage Logo
NordLocker Secure Cloud Storage

Encrypted cloud storage for law firms with end-to-end encryption and sharing

Data Protection
Bonfy Adaptive Content Security Logo
Bonfy Adaptive Content Security

AI-powered content security platform for financial services compliance

Data Protection
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS Logo
Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS

AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection

Data Protection
Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS) Logo
Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS)

AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection

Data Protection
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security Logo
Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security

AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools

Data Protection
Closinglock SecurePay Logo
Closinglock SecurePay

Digital payment platform for real estate transactions with fraud protection

Data Protection
ManTech EchoMark Logo
ManTech EchoMark

Prevents data leaks using invisible watermarks and visible cues in emails/docs

Data Protection
SecurelyShare Data Vault - Google Drive Add-On Logo
SecurelyShare Data Vault - Google Drive Add-On

Google Drive add-on for encrypting, masking & controlling access to files

Data Protection
SecurelyShare Data Vault Logo
SecurelyShare Data Vault

Secure file sharing platform with encryption, access controls, and redaction

Data Protection
Digital Guardian Logo
Digital Guardian

DLP solution with data classification and protection across endpoints and cloud

Data Protection
Data Loss Prevention Tools Logo
Data Loss Prevention Tools

DLP solution protecting data from theft, malware, and accidental loss

Data Protection
NROC Security Logo
NROC Security

GenAI data protection platform preventing leaks and governing shadow AI

Data Protection
Matisoft DLP Logo
Matisoft DLP

DLP solution preventing data leaks via email, cloud, devices, and USB transfers

Data Protection
Matisoft Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Logo
Matisoft Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

DLP solution monitoring & blocking data leaks via email, cloud, USB channels

Data Protection
689Cloud SecureDrive Logo
689Cloud SecureDrive

Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.

Data Protection
Abacus Group DLP Solutions Logo
Abacus Group DLP Solutions

Managed DLP service to prevent unauthorized sensitive data loss.

Data Protection
Abira Security Data Protection Service Logo
Abira Security Data Protection Service

Managed data protection service covering encryption, DLP, backup, and compliance.

Data Protection
Actifile Ransomware Protection Logo
Actifile Ransomware Protection

SaaS platform for ransomware protection via automated file encryption & monitoring.

Data Protection
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention Logo
Actifile Data Leakage Prevention

SaaS DLP platform with automated data risk assessment and encryption.

Data Protection
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud Logo
Active Cypher Cypher Cloud

Asset-level file encryption with remote access control across cloud & sharing platforms.

Data Protection
Active Cypher Cypher Protect Logo
Active Cypher Cypher Protect

File-level encryption for data protection across hybrid on-prem & cloud envs.

Data Protection
AGAT SphereShield for Webex Logo
AGAT SphereShield for Webex

Security, compliance, DLP & eDiscovery solution for Cisco Webex.

Data Protection
AGAT Inline DLP for Microsoft Teams Logo
AGAT Inline DLP for Microsoft Teams

Real-time DLP for MS Teams inspecting messages, files, and audio.

Data Protection
AGAT SphereShield Logo
AGAT SphereShield

UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.

Data Protection
AGAT SphereShield Real Time DLP for Webex Logo
AGAT SphereShield Real Time DLP for Webex

Real-time DLP for Webex blocking sensitive data before reaching cloud or external users.

Data Protection
AGAT Webex Advanced Controls for Education Logo
AGAT Webex Advanced Controls for Education

Webex security add-on enforcing communication policies for K-12 education.

Data Protection
AGAT SphereShield for MS Teams Logo
AGAT SphereShield for MS Teams

Security & compliance platform for MS Teams with DLP, eDiscovery & governance.

Data Protection
archTIS NC Protect for M365 & SharePoint Logo
archTIS NC Protect for M365 & SharePoint

ABAC-based data security & access control for Microsoft 365 & SharePoint.

Data Protection
archTIS NC Protect for File Shares Logo
archTIS NC Protect for File Shares

ABAC-based DLP and encryption for Windows File Shares, NetApp & Nutanix.

Data Protection
archTIS NC Protect for SharePoint On-Prem Logo
archTIS NC Protect for SharePoint On-Prem

Attribute-based data security & access control for SharePoint on-premises.

Data Protection
archTIS NC Protect for Nutanix Files Logo
archTIS NC Protect for Nutanix Files

Data classification, access control & DLP for Nutanix Files storage.

Data Protection
Atakama Multifactor Encryption Logo
Atakama Multifactor Encryption

File encryption solution using multifactor auth to prevent data exfiltration.

Data Protection
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control Logo
Atakama Browser Security - Data Leakage Control

Browser-based PII data masking and watermarking to prevent data leakage.

Data Protection
Axway Embedded Analytics for SecureTransport Logo
Axway Embedded Analytics for SecureTransport

Analytics module for Axway SecureTransport MFT with dashboards & alerting.

Data Protection
BeachheadSecure For USB Storage Logo
BeachheadSecure For USB Storage

Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices.

Data Protection
Blueshift Data Defense Logo
Blueshift Data Defense

SOC-managed file encryption & zero trust MFA to prevent ransomware & data theft.

Data Protection
Digital Arts Inc. Logo
Digital Arts Inc.

Japanese cybersecurity firm offering web/email filtering & data loss prevention.

Data Protection
DataLocker SafeConsole USB Device Mgmt Logo
DataLocker SafeConsole USB Device Mgmt

Centralized management platform for hardware-encrypted USB drives.

Data Protection
DataLocker Sentry K350 Logo
DataLocker Sentry K350

FIPS 140-3, AES-256 hardware-encrypted USB drive with keypad access.

Data Protection
DataLocker SafeCrypt Logo
DataLocker SafeCrypt

Client-side AES 256-bit encryption virtual drive for local and cloud storage.

Data Protection
DataLocker Sentry 5 Logo
DataLocker Sentry 5

FIPS 140-3 Level 3 hardware-encrypted USB drive with centralized mgmt.

Data Protection
DataLocker DL4 FE Logo
DataLocker DL4 FE

FIPS 140-3 validated encrypted external HDD with remote mgmt.

Data Protection
DataLocker EncryptDisc Logo
DataLocker EncryptDisc

AES-256 encryption software for DVD, CD, and Blu-ray optical media.

Data Protection
DataLocker SafeConsole PortBlocker Logo
DataLocker SafeConsole PortBlocker

USB device control tool that blocks unauthorized USB access on endpoints.

Data Protection
Data Resolve Secure Printer Gateway Logo
Data Resolve Secure Printer Gateway

Printer security software preventing data leakage via controlled print access.

Data Protection
Data Resolve Data Leak Prevention Logo
Data Resolve Data Leak Prevention

DLP solution protecting PII, IP, financial, and corporate sensitive data.

Data Protection
Data Resolve Data Exfiltration Intelligence Logo
Data Resolve Data Exfiltration Intelligence

Prevents data exfiltration via app control, APT detection, and USB security.

Data Protection
Data Resolve IP Theft Prevention Logo
Data Resolve IP Theft Prevention

Prevents IP theft by detecting, blocking, and tracing sensitive data leakage.

Data Protection
DeepView ImageGuard Logo
DeepView ImageGuard

ML-based social media monitoring tool that detects sensitive data leaks in images/videos.

Data Protection
Thru Web Logo
Thru Web

Browser-based enterprise file sharing and content management platform.

Data Protection
Thru Add-In for IBM Notes Logo
Thru Add-In for IBM Notes

IBM Notes add-in for secure, unlimited file sharing via encrypted links.

Data Protection
Thru Dropbox Logo
Thru Dropbox

Accountless web upload portal for securely sending large files to Thru users.

Data Protection
Thru FTP Replacement Logo
Thru FTP Replacement

Secure FTP replacement platform with MFT, encryption & global CDN.

Data Protection
Thru Add-In for SharePoint Logo
Thru Add-In for SharePoint

SharePoint add-in enabling secure file sharing with encryption & CDN delivery.

Data Protection
digitronic HiCrypt™ Logo
digitronic HiCrypt™

Transparent network drive encryption for Windows with decentralized key mgmt.

Data Protection
eSHARE Logo
eSHARE

Secure external collaboration for M365 without guest access accounts.

Data Protection
Ericom Generative AI DLP Logo
Ericom Generative AI DLP

Cloud-based DLP for securing enterprise use of generative AI websites.

Data Protection
FenixPyre PADS Logo
FenixPyre PADS

Cryptographic post-authentication data use policy enforcement platform.

Data Protection
FileCloud Client Portal Logo
FileCloud Client Portal

Self-hosted file sharing & client portal with DLP, encryption & audit logs.

Data Protection
FileCloud HIPAA Compliance Platform Logo
FileCloud HIPAA Compliance Platform

HIPAA-compliant cloud storage & file sharing platform for ePHI protection.

Data Protection
FileCloud Secure Document Sharing Portal Logo
FileCloud Secure Document Sharing Portal

Self-hosted & cloud secure file sharing portal with encryption & compliance.

Data Protection
FileCloud Fileshare Logo
FileCloud Fileshare

Enterprise file sharing platform with on-prem, cloud, and hybrid deployment.

Data Protection
FileCloud Logo
FileCloud

EFSS platform for secure file sharing across China without a VPN.

Data Protection
FileCloud Data Sovereignty File Sharing Logo
FileCloud Data Sovereignty File Sharing

File sharing platform for data sovereignty, residency, and compliance.

Data Protection
FileCloud Secure Document Sharing Logo
FileCloud Secure Document Sharing

Enterprise secure file storage & sharing with AES-256 encryption and DLP.

Data Protection
FileCloud Secure File Transfer Logo
FileCloud Secure File Transfer

Enterprise secure file transfer with E2E encryption and compliance tools.

Data Protection
FileCloud Data Residency Logo
FileCloud Data Residency

EFSS platform enabling geographic data storage control for regulatory compliance.

Data Protection
FileCloud Secure Cloud Storage Logo
FileCloud Secure Cloud Storage

Enterprise secure cloud storage with file sharing, DLP, and compliance tools.

Data Protection
FileCloud Cloud Document Storage Logo
FileCloud Cloud Document Storage

Enterprise cloud file storage with collaboration, DLP, and compliance tools.

Data Protection
FileCloud On-Premises Server Logo
FileCloud On-Premises Server

Self-hosted file sharing server with remote access, sync, and security controls.

Data Protection
FileCloud on Linux Logo
FileCloud on Linux

On-premises file sync, share & compliance platform for Linux infrastructure.

Data Protection
FileCloud on Windows Logo
FileCloud on Windows

On-prem EFSS solution for file sync, sharing & compliance on Windows.

Data Protection
FileCloud Server Logo
FileCloud Server

Self-hosted enterprise file sharing with DLP, DRM, compliance, and hybrid cloud.

Data Protection
FileCloud for Oracle Cloud Logo
FileCloud for Oracle Cloud

Self-hosted enterprise file sync & share solution deployed on Oracle Cloud.

Data Protection
FTAPI SecuRooms Logo
FTAPI SecuRooms

Browser-based virtual data room for GDPR-compliant secure file sharing.

Data Protection
FTAPI Secure File Transfer Platform Logo
FTAPI Secure File Transfer Platform

GDPR-compliant platform for securely sending/receiving large files up to 100 GB.

Data Protection
FTAPI SecuMails & SecuRooms Logo
FTAPI SecuMails & SecuRooms

Encrypted file transfer & virtual data rooms for GDPR-compliant data exchange.

Data Protection
FTAPI Fax-Alternative Logo
FTAPI Fax-Alternative

GDPR-compliant digital fax replacement with encrypted secure data transmission.

Data Protection
SS&C Intralinks VIA Elite Logo
SS&C Intralinks VIA Elite

Enterprise secure file sharing and VDR platform with IRM and access controls.

Data Protection
Jetico Logo
Jetico

Data wiping & encryption software for endpoint data protection.

Data Protection
Kivera Cloud Data Security Logo
Kivera Cloud Data Security

Cloud & SaaS data boundary enforcement to prevent data exfiltration.

Data Protection
Matters External Data Risk Mgmt Logo
Matters External Data Risk Mgmt

Real-time DLP that blocks sensitive data exfiltration via eBPF monitoring.

Data Protection
Matters Data Loss Prevention Logo
Matters Data Loss Prevention

Unified DLP platform with centralized policy control across cloud, SaaS & endpoints.

Data Protection
Matters Advanced DDR Logo
Matters Advanced DDR

AI-native DDR detecting data exfiltration via behavioral & semantic analysis.

Data Protection
MIND Autonomous DLP Logo
MIND Autonomous DLP

AI-native autonomous DLP platform for SaaS, endpoints, and GenAI apps.

Data Protection
MIND Autonomous DLP for Salesforce Logo
MIND Autonomous DLP for Salesforce

DLP tool that discovers, classifies, and enforces policies on sensitive SFDC data.

Data Protection
Free
MIND DLP Logo
MIND DLP

Interactive DLP savings estimator tool for MIND's DLP platform.

Data Protection
MIND Loss Prevention Logo
MIND Loss Prevention

Autonomous, AI-driven DLP that blocks sensitive data leaks in real-time.

Data Protection
DatChat Messenger Logo
DatChat Messenger

Encrypted private messenger with post-send message control and self-destruct.

Data Protection
NetSfere Instant Messaging & Collaboration Logo
NetSfere Instant Messaging & Collaboration

Encrypted enterprise messaging platform with cloud storage & SMS fallback.

Data Protection
NetSfere Enterprise Logo
NetSfere Enterprise

Quantum-proof encrypted enterprise messaging, voice, video & AI platform.

Data Protection
Obsidian Security GenAI Data Security Logo
Obsidian Security GenAI Data Security

Prevents sensitive data leaks to GenAI apps and browser extensions.

Data Protection
Progress Software Logo
Progress Software

Multi-product software company offering data, AI, MFT, and infra mgmt tools.

Data Protection
Randtronics DPM easy2Go Logo
Randtronics DPM easy2Go

File encryption tool for securing data shared via email, USB, cloud, or FTP.

Data Protection
Repacket Sensitive Data Leak Prevention Logo
Repacket Sensitive Data Leak Prevention

Real-time DLP tool that masks & blocks sensitive data leaks across apps.

Data Protection
SafeAeon DLP-as-a-Service Logo
SafeAeon DLP-as-a-Service

Managed cloud-based DLP service covering network, endpoint, and compliance.

Data Protection
SDS VitalSigns for Secure Transfer Logo
SDS VitalSigns for Secure Transfer

Mainframe FTP/SFTP/FTPS transfer monitoring and auditing for IBM z/OS.

Data Protection
SDS VitalSigns for FTP (VFTP) Logo
SDS VitalSigns for FTP (VFTP)

z/OS mainframe FTP security tool with encryption, auditing & compliance.

Data Protection
SealPath Permission Control Logo
SealPath Permission Control

IRM tool for managing document protection policies with granular permissions.

Data Protection
SealPath Logo
SealPath

Document-level encryption and access control with native app integration.

Data Protection
SecureData SecureShredder Logo
SecureData SecureShredder

Free Windows tool for permanent file/disk erasure using overwrite algorithms.

Data Protection
Free
SecureData SecureGuard DLP USB Blocker Logo
SecureData SecureGuard DLP USB Blocker

DLP USB port blocker managed via cloud-based Remote Management Console.

Data Protection
Sennovate Data Security Service Logo
Sennovate Data Security Service

Managed data security service covering DLP, encryption, IAM, and compliance.

Data Protection
SOFTwarfare Screen Guard Logo
SOFTwarfare Screen Guard

On-device camera detection tool to prevent visual screen exfiltration.

Data Protection
Tectia SSH Server Logo
Tectia SSH Server

Enterprise SSH server for encrypted remote access & secure file transfer.

Data Protection
TitanFile Logo
TitanFile

Secure file sharing platform for transferring large files safely.

Data Protection
Vitrium Logo
Vitrium

DRM platform to protect & control distribution of digital content.

Data Protection
Wire Logo
Wire

E2E-encrypted messaging, calls & file collaboration for enterprise/gov.

Data Protection
Wipedicks Logo
Wipedicks

A secure file and drive wiping tool that overwrites data with randomized ASCII characters to prevent data recovery.

Data Protection
Free
suicideCrypt Logo
suicideCrypt

A tool for creating encrypted volumes with self-destruction capabilities that automatically destroy data when tampering is detected or commands are issued.

Data Protection
Free
Nuke My LUKS Logo
Nuke My LUKS

A network-triggered emergency tool that overwrites LUKS encryption headers with random data to prevent forced decryption in high-risk situations.

Data Protection
Free
Wald AI Logo
Wald AI

DLP platform securing sensitive data in AI assistants via sanitization & E2EE

Data Protection

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
614
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
569
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
487
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
484
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
480
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Security
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief
Resources
View Popular Tools →