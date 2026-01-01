Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner Logo

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner

Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time.

Data Protection
Commercial
0

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner Description

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is a data protection tool that identifies and manages sensitive information within logs and data streams. The product operates as part of Datadog's observability platform, scanning ingested data to detect patterns matching sensitive data types such as personally identifiable information, credentials, and other confidential data. The scanner functions within the log management pipeline, allowing organizations to identify sensitive data before it is indexed or stored. It provides capabilities to redact, hash, or tag sensitive information based on predefined or custom scanning rules. The tool uses pattern matching and detection rules to identify sensitive data across various data types. Organizations can configure scanning groups and rules to define what constitutes sensitive data within their environment. The scanner operates on data as it flows through Datadog's platform, enabling real-time detection and remediation of sensitive data exposure risks. The product integrates with Datadog's broader security and observability capabilities, including Cloud SIEM, Log Management, and Audit Trail. It is positioned to help organizations maintain compliance with data protection regulations by preventing sensitive data from being inadvertently logged or exposed in monitoring systems. Sensitive Data Scanner is part of Datadog's security product suite and works alongside other security features like Cloud Security Posture Management and Application Security monitoring.

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner FAQ

Common questions about Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Datadog Sensitive Data Scanner is Scans logs and data streams to detect and redact sensitive data in real-time. developed by Datadog. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Compliance, Data Loss Prevention.

