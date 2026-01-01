CoSoSys Endpoint Protector Description

CoSoSys Endpoint Protector is a data loss prevention solution that operates across Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints. The product provides four main modules for data protection. The Device Control module manages USB and peripheral ports, allowing administrators to lockdown, monitor, and control devices based on vendor ID, product ID, serial number, and other parameters. Organizations can create device whitelists and blacklists with granular control settings. The Content-Aware Protection module monitors and controls file transfers by scanning data in motion. It uses content and context inspection to detect and block unauthorized data transfers. The Enforced Encryption module automatically encrypts USB storage devices using password-based encryption to protect data in transit. The eDiscovery module scans data at rest on endpoints to discover, encrypt, or delete sensitive information through manual or automatic scans with content and context inspection. The solution uses N-gram-based text categorization to identify intellectual property including source code across hundreds of file formats. It includes predefined policies for regulatory compliance with HIPAA, PCI-DSS, NIST, GDPR, and SOX. Endpoint Protector enforces policies for remote workers even when disconnected from the corporate network or working offline. The solution provides real-time alerting, detailed logging, and SIEM integration capabilities for security operations. Deployment options include virtual appliance, cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP), and SaaS models.