Wipedicks is a tool used to securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks, offering a fun alternative to traditional zero-filling methods. The tool allows wiping files, directories, and devices, with options for recursive parsing, specifying the number of rounds to write the files, and wiping free space by creating a large file.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
data-securityfile-securitydata-destruction

