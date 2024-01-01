Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
Wipedicks is a tool used to securely wipe files and drives with randomized ASCII dicks, offering a fun alternative to traditional zero-filling methods. The tool allows wiping files, directories, and devices, with options for recursive parsing, specifying the number of rounds to write the files, and wiping free space by creating a large file.
Realtime privacy monitoring service for smartphones that analyzes how apps handle private information.
Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.
Toolkit for secure destruction of sensitive data with customizable overwrite methods.
A browser extension that helps you find and track sensitive data exposure across the web.
A PHP library for secure data encryption with easy-to-use API.