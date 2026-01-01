Safetica Data Loss Prevention Description

Safetica Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that combines data loss prevention with insider risk management capabilities. The product provides data discovery and classification functionality for both data at rest and data in motion, using unified classification based on content, origin, file type, and third-party classifications. The solution monitors and controls data flow across endpoints, network shares, cloud storage, email, and instant messaging applications. It detects sensitive files in selected folders on endpoints and network shares, and classifies files during user operations such as exports, uploads, downloads, and file transfers. Safetica includes insider threat detection capabilities that identify high-risk employees, including those leaving the organization, facing layoffs, working remotely, or contractors. The system monitors behavioral context to assess risk levels and provides guidance to modify employee behavior. The product offers cloud data protection with integration for Microsoft 365, monitoring file uploads and downloads to cloud storage platforms. It can block uploads of sensitive files to remote cloud storage and cloud email services. Safetica supports deployment on Windows and macOS endpoints, with options for on-premise or cloud-based hosting. The solution forwards audited incidents and logs to SIEM platforms and provides REST API for data transfer to business intelligence tools. The product includes ready-to-use policies for immediate implementation and provides security and regulatory audit reports.