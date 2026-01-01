Safetica Data Loss Prevention
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
Safetica Data Loss Prevention
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
Safetica Data Loss Prevention Description
Safetica Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that combines data loss prevention with insider risk management capabilities. The product provides data discovery and classification functionality for both data at rest and data in motion, using unified classification based on content, origin, file type, and third-party classifications. The solution monitors and controls data flow across endpoints, network shares, cloud storage, email, and instant messaging applications. It detects sensitive files in selected folders on endpoints and network shares, and classifies files during user operations such as exports, uploads, downloads, and file transfers. Safetica includes insider threat detection capabilities that identify high-risk employees, including those leaving the organization, facing layoffs, working remotely, or contractors. The system monitors behavioral context to assess risk levels and provides guidance to modify employee behavior. The product offers cloud data protection with integration for Microsoft 365, monitoring file uploads and downloads to cloud storage platforms. It can block uploads of sensitive files to remote cloud storage and cloud email services. Safetica supports deployment on Windows and macOS endpoints, with options for on-premise or cloud-based hosting. The solution forwards audited incidents and logs to SIEM platforms and provides REST API for data transfer to business intelligence tools. The product includes ready-to-use policies for immediate implementation and provides security and regulatory audit reports.
Safetica Data Loss Prevention FAQ
Common questions about Safetica Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Safetica Data Loss Prevention is DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection developed by Safetica. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Behavioral Analysis, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership