Virtru Google Workspace Encryption and Data Privacy Description

Virtru Google Workspace Encryption and Data Privacy provides encryption and data protection capabilities for Google Workspace applications. The solution integrates with Gmail, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides to protect sensitive data. The product offers one-click end-to-end encryption for Gmail messages and attachments through a native plugin integrated within the Gmail interface. Files stored in Google Drive can be encrypted upon upload, supporting various file formats including Google files, Microsoft files, videos, PDFs, and CAD files. The solution also provides encryption for Google Meet calls and video messages, as well as content protection for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Granular security controls enable users and administrators to revoke messages, set expiration dates, disable forwarding, disable downloading, and add watermarks. The solution includes a centralized control center that provides visibility into how sensitive data is being used and shared, with tracking capabilities for email opens and file shares. Administrators can maintain oversight and manage data access for all users. The Virtru Data Protection Gateway integrates with Google Workspace to automatically encrypt sensitive data based on DLP rules, protecting PII, PHI, and other sensitive information. The solution includes Virtru Private Keystore, which allows organizations to host encryption keys separately from Google. FIPS validation is available to support advanced security requirements for regulatory compliance. Recipients can access encrypted data without portal logins, new accounts, or additional passwords.