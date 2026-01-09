Forcepoint DLP
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across cloud, web, email, endpoint
Forcepoint DLP
Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across cloud, web, email, endpoint
Forcepoint DLP Description
Forcepoint DLP is a data loss prevention platform that monitors and controls data movement across multiple channels including cloud applications, web, email, and endpoints. The solution provides real-time monitoring and blocking capabilities to prevent security incidents wherever users interact with data. The platform includes a library of over 1,700 classifiers and policy templates designed to identify and secure personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI). It offers out-of-the-box compliance policies covering over 80 countries to support regulatory requirements. Forcepoint DLP features a unified management console that enables administrators to create, manage, and report on policies across all deployment channels from a single dashboard. The system incorporates behavioral analysis to contextualize user actions and forecast risk levels, allowing policies to automatically adjust based on detected risk patterns. The solution supports multiple deployment options and provides visibility into data interactions across the organization. It is designed to help organizations prevent data exfiltration, maintain compliance with data protection regulations, and reduce the risk of insider threats through continuous monitoring and policy enforcement.
Forcepoint DLP is Enterprise DLP solution for preventing data loss across cloud, web, email, endpoint developed by Forcepoint. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Data Loss Prevention, DLP, Compliance.
