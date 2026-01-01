Fortra DLP Logo

Fortra DLP

DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud

Data Protection
Commercial
Fortra DLP Description

Fortra DLP is a data loss prevention platform that provides visibility and protection for sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. The solution is available as Software-as-a-Service or as a managed service deployment. The platform includes multiple components: an endpoint agent that monitors Windows, macOS, and Linux systems; network appliances that inspect traffic across email and web channels; a management console for policy configuration and reporting; and analytics powered by AWS for threat detection and response. The endpoint agent captures system, user, and data events including file creation, copy/paste, and printing activities. It can log, block, or require justification for suspicious activity. The network component uses Database Record Matching technology to monitor and control sensitive data flow with actions such as allow, block, encrypt, reroute, and quarantine. Data discovery capabilities scan for sensitive data at rest across cloud and on-premises environments including laptops, servers, and databases. The platform includes data classification features that integrate with Office applications and work with existing classification tools. Cloud data protection extends security to cloud, web, and private applications through integration with DSPM, CASB, SWG, and ZTNA solutions. The platform includes pre-built compliance policies and dashboards designed to accelerate deployment and provide immediate visibility into data threats.

Fortra DLP FAQ

Common questions about Fortra DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fortra DLP is DLP platform protecting sensitive data across endpoints, networks, and cloud developed by Fortra. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with CASB, Cloud Security, Compliance.

