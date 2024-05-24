DTEX Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention Description

DTEX Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention is a data protection solution that combines behavioral intelligence with data classification to prevent data loss. The platform monitors user interactions with AI tools, cloud applications, and endpoints to apply context-aware controls. The solution uses behavioral analytics to detect risk before data exfiltration occurs, providing visibility into user intent and malicious activity. It tracks file changes through a patented method that associates modifications with user behavior to understand why changes are made. The platform includes native data classification that identifies both structured and unstructured data, including intellectual property, without relying solely on traditional keyword-based content inspection. It provides comprehensive shadow AI detection across browser and non-browser utilities, monitoring uploads, downloads, and generative AI prompts. DTEX applies dynamic, adaptive policies that automatically adjust based on changes in user behavior and risk scores. The system reduces false positives by incorporating behavioral context into data protection decisions. It provides full data lineage tracking that shows how many users have accessed files and the reasons for modifications. The solution combines User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) with data loss prevention capabilities in a unified platform. It enables security teams to curate access to approved generative AI tools while maintaining data protection controls. The lightweight deployment is designed for enterprise-wide implementation with automated policy application.