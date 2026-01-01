Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention Description
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention is a data loss prevention solution that monitors and blocks sensitive data from leaving organizations across endpoints, SaaS applications, and AI tools. The platform uses AI-powered classification to identify customer records, financial data, source code, and confidential documents, including obfuscated content, images, and screenshots. The solution provides coverage across multiple exfiltration vectors including browser uploads, AI prompts, personal cloud sync, USB transfers, unauthorized SaaS applications, and personal code repositories. It operates on macOS, Windows, Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge through lightweight agents and browser plugins. Nightfall includes forensic capabilities with session replay that captures screen recordings of how data was accessed, copied, and transferred. The platform offers data lineage tracking to trace sensitive documents from corporate origin to external destination, showing when files are downloaded, renamed, compressed, and exfiltrated. The solution provides real-time employee coaching through contextual notifications delivered via endpoint, Slack, Teams, or email when policy violations occur. It includes specialized detection for source code repositories, secrets, and development artifacts, with capabilities to block uploads to unauthorized Git repositories and prevent code snippets in AI prompts. The platform generates evidence-ready reporting for compliance frameworks including SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA audits.
Nightfall AI Data Exfiltration Prevention is AI-native DLP preventing data exfiltration across endpoints, SaaS, and AI apps developed by Nightfall AI. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Compliance, Data Classification.
