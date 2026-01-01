Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention Logo

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention

DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss

Data Protection
Commercial
Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention Description

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is a data protection solution that combines content analysis with data lineage tracking to identify and protect sensitive information. The platform tracks data origin, movement history, and user interactions to determine data importance beyond traditional content pattern matching. The solution addresses limitations of traditional DLP tools by reducing false positives through contextual analysis. It identifies data that lacks recognizable content patterns, including client data, recorded meetings, source code, employee HR data, product designs, unreleased marketing materials, and business plans. The platform provides visibility into data flows within organizations and monitors data movement across exfiltration channels. It offers real-time prevention capabilities to stop data exfiltration attempts and insider threats. The system generates alerts with contextual information to help security teams validate decisions and reduce noise from false positives. Cyberhaven DLP operates across multiple data channels and uses a unified policy framework. The solution aims to minimize disruption to end users while maintaining data protection controls. It provides tracing capabilities for each security event to support investigation and validation workflows. The platform is designed to reduce deployment and management overhead compared to traditional DLP solutions that require extensive policy tuning and on-premises infrastructure.

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyberhaven Data Loss Prevention is DLP solution using data lineage and content analysis to prevent data loss developed by Cyberhaven. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, Data Classification.

