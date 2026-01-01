Kiteworks HIPAA Compliance Description

Kiteworks HIPAA Compliance is a secure file sharing and collaboration platform designed for healthcare organizations to protect patient information while meeting HIPAA regulatory requirements. The platform provides a Private Content Network that enables healthcare providers to exchange sensitive patient data with business associates and other covered entities. The solution implements granular access controls with role-based permissions to manage user access to protected health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII). It includes comprehensive auditing and reporting capabilities that track all user activities, file access events, and data sharing operations with detailed audit logs containing user identification, timestamps, and specific actions performed. Data protection is achieved through encryption for data in transit using SSL/TLS protocols and data at rest using AES-256 encryption. The platform supports secure mobile access with containerized data storage and remote wipe capabilities to protect against lost or stolen devices. The system provides real-time notifications and alerts for security incident detection and response. It includes monitoring tools to identify potential breaches and unauthorized access attempts. The platform maintains data availability through redundant, geographically distributed backup centers. Kiteworks enables healthcare organizations to establish customized security policies and procedures aligned with HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, and Omnibus Rule requirements. The platform supports business associate agreements (BAAs) and facilitates compliant data exchange between covered entities and their business associates.