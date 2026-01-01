Confidencial Advanced Data Protection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection
Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection Description
Confidencial is a data protection platform that secures sensitive unstructured data such as intellectual property, personally identifiable information, and protected health information across cloud, on-premises, and third-party environments. The platform uses patented selective encryption technology that encrypts specific portions of documents down to the word, paragraph, cell, or pixel level while leaving non-sensitive content accessible. The platform provides automated discovery and classification of sensitive data across multiple sources including OneDrive, Amazon S3, Azure Blob, Google Drive, Box, and on-premises servers. It supports various file formats including PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, text files, and images. Confidencial offers context-preserving tokenization and selective encryption for AI workflows, enabling organizations to use enterprise documents in AI pipelines while maintaining security controls. The platform includes document sharing capabilities with encryption, watermarking, and access tracing, as well as electronic signature functionality. The solution provides continuous monitoring, compliance reporting, and policy enforcement for regulations including PII, PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR. It integrates with identity providers such as Microsoft Entra, Okta, and Ping, and operates in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, HIPAA compliant, PCI-DSS compliant, and SOC 2 Type 2 certified. It was developed from DARPA-funded research at SRI and includes encrypted storage of backend keys with a path to post-quantum cryptography.
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection FAQ
Common questions about Confidencial Advanced Data Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Confidencial Advanced Data Protection is Data protection platform with selective encryption for unstructured data developed by Confidencial. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Cloud Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership