Somansa Privacy-i Description

Somansa Privacy-i is an enterprise Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution that provides visibility and control over sensitive data across endpoints, servers, and networks. The solution has been recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise DLP for two consecutive years. The product operates through a single agent architecture that supports both Windows and macOS endpoints, enabling centralized management through a web console. Privacy-i monitors and controls data flows across multiple channels including USB devices, printers, network communications, email, messaging applications, and cloud services. The solution includes content inspection capabilities that analyze over 50 document formats including Microsoft Office, PDF, and Google Workspace files. It can detect 13+ types of personal information patterns covering data protection standards from the EU (GDPR), North America, and Latin America, supporting compliance with regulations such as PCI-DSS and HIPAA. The system analyzes compressed files regardless of compression layers and can detect sensitive data in files that have undergone format changes. Privacy-i provides controls for clipboard operations, file copying, and data export activities. The solution records data export history including printouts and exported files, storing original data for audit purposes. It supports watermarking for printed documents and generates audit logs for security events. The product includes asset identification, media control functions, and capabilities for inspection, destruction, and encryption of sensitive data on endpoints. Privacy-i has been deployed in environments with up to 10,000 users and includes over 240 in-house technical support experts.