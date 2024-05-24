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DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities
DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a data leak prevention solution designed to protect SaaS data within Microsoft 365 environments. The product addresses vulnerabilities related to human error and malicious intent, including unauthorized file sharing, credential theft, and data downloads by users. The solution provides visibility into files shared within and outside the organization through Drive monitoring. It enables administrators to revoke sharing permissions and transfer file ownership when necessary. The platform includes PII detection capabilities that monitor and alert on confidential data sent or received by users. SpinOne allows organizations to configure DLP policies to monitor and control unauthorized data sharing. The system generates alerts for abnormal events such as unusual data downloads or login activities, enabling immediate incident response. It includes functionality for secure employee offboarding to prevent data leaks during personnel transitions. The platform provides incident alerting with notifications on data leak events and offers activity reports with weekly and monthly summaries. It augments native Microsoft 365 DLP features with additional functionality for searching improperly shared data and implementing more precise DLP policies. The solution is part of the broader SpinOne platform that includes ransomware detection and response capabilities.
Common questions about SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is DLP solution for Microsoft 365 with automated data leak prevention capabilities developed by spin.ai. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Microsoft 365, PII, Alerting.
Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices
AI-native data security platform for DLP, DSPM, and data governance across SaaS
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Unified data security platform for info protection, DLP, and insider risk mgmt.
DLP and insider risk management solution for data discovery and protection
Scans & remediates PII, PHI, PCI data across SaaS, cloud, endpoints & databases