SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP Description

SpinOne Microsoft 365 DLP is a data leak prevention solution designed to protect SaaS data within Microsoft 365 environments. The product addresses vulnerabilities related to human error and malicious intent, including unauthorized file sharing, credential theft, and data downloads by users. The solution provides visibility into files shared within and outside the organization through Drive monitoring. It enables administrators to revoke sharing permissions and transfer file ownership when necessary. The platform includes PII detection capabilities that monitor and alert on confidential data sent or received by users. SpinOne allows organizations to configure DLP policies to monitor and control unauthorized data sharing. The system generates alerts for abnormal events such as unusual data downloads or login activities, enabling immediate incident response. It includes functionality for secure employee offboarding to prevent data leaks during personnel transitions. The platform provides incident alerting with notifications on data leak events and offers activity reports with weekly and monthly summaries. It augments native Microsoft 365 DLP features with additional functionality for searching improperly shared data and implementing more precise DLP policies. The solution is part of the broader SpinOne platform that includes ransomware detection and response capabilities.