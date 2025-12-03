Proofpoint Enterprise DLP
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP Description
Proofpoint Enterprise DLP is a comprehensive data loss prevention solution that provides centralized policy management and enforcement across multiple channels including email, cloud applications, and endpoints. The platform detects and prevents both accidental and malicious data loss through advanced machine learning and behavioral AI capabilities. It offers unified data security with an omni-channel approach, enabling organizations to identify, monitor, and protect sensitive data across their entire infrastructure. The solution integrates with Proofpoint's broader security ecosystem including Adaptive Email DLP, Endpoint DLP, and Insider Threat Management capabilities. Enterprise DLP provides deep visibility into data movement and user behavior, allowing security teams to detect risky activities and enforce granular policies based on content, context, and user risk profiles. The platform supports compliance requirements across various regulations including SEC and FINRA, and integrates with digital communications governance tools for comprehensive data protection and retention. Organizations can leverage centralized dashboards for policy management, incident investigation, and reporting across all data channels.
