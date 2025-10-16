Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention Logo

Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention

Prevents unauthorized sharing and transfer of sensitive data across devices

Data Protection
Commercial
Microsoft Purview Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-native solution that detects, protects, and controls sensitive data across endpoints, Office 365, OneDrive, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot. The solution provides centralized policy management through the Microsoft Purview compliance portal, enabling organizations to create and enforce data loss prevention policies from a single location. The product integrates with Microsoft Purview Information Protection to utilize classification and labeling capabilities, including out-of-the-box sensitive information types, custom types, and trainable classifiers. It offers unified alerting and remediation through a dedicated DLP alerts page, with alert extension capabilities to Microsoft Defender XDR portal and Microsoft Sentinel. The solution requires no configuration for cloud workloads and provides visibility into sensitive data across applications and devices through data classification. It includes machine learning-driven analysis for adaptive controls that balance security requirements with user productivity. The product extends protection controls to Microsoft 365 Copilot interactions, helping prevent risky or unauthorized use of sensitive information. Organizations can monitor sensitive data being sent through the network to potentially risky locations. The solution is designed to scale across the modern data ecosystem while maintaining ease of deployment and use. It is part of the Microsoft Purview Suite, which provides comprehensive compliance and data governance capabilities.

