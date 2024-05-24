Cyphlens CypherFile Logo

Cyphlens CypherFile

by Cyphlens

File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Cyphlens CypherFile Description

Cyphlens CypherFile is a file protection solution that replaces traditional password-based file security with visual cipher access control. The tool encrypts files locally and wraps them in an HTML shell that can be distributed through existing channels like email or cloud storage. The system uses a visual lens challenge mechanism instead of passwords for access control. Recipients open the HTML file and scan a visual challenge with the Cyphlens mobile app to decrypt the content locally. Files remain encrypted regardless of distribution method. CypherFile provides centralized permission management with the ability to grant or revoke access to encrypted files at any time, even after distribution. The solution supports both local decryption and secure viewer modes with watermarking capabilities. The tool is designed for Zero Trust compliance and integrates with existing email and storage workflows without requiring infrastructure changes. It provides audit trails for file access and eliminates the need to manage, send, or store file passwords. Use cases include legal and compliance teams replacing ZIP-password workflows, HR departments sharing sensitive employee information, finance teams distributing reports and client records, healthcare providers exchanging patient documents, and executive teams sharing board materials and M&A documents.

Cyphlens CypherFile FAQ

Common questions about Cyphlens CypherFile including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyphlens CypherFile is File encryption tool with visual access control and revocable permissions developed by Cyphlens. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Authentication.

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