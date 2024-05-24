Progress ShareFile Logo

Progress ShareFile

by ShareFile

Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection

Data Protection Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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Progress ShareFile Description

Progress ShareFile is a file sharing and collaboration platform that provides data access controls and security features for managing sensitive documents. The platform enables organizations to set granular permissions on files and folders, controlling who can view, download, sign, or complete documents. The solution includes AI-driven share settings that recommend security configurations when sharing documents. It provides threat detection capabilities that alert users to suspicious activity and offers automated threat remediation to address security risks. ShareFile supports password protection, customized folder permissions, and document sharing settings to prevent unauthorized access. The platform integrates with email systems through encrypted email functionality and secure attachments. It offers desktop plugins for sharing files from local drives, as well as web and mobile applications for remote access. ShareFile includes reporting capabilities to support compliance requirements and data policies. The solution provides audit trails and encryption features designed to protect sensitive financial and client data. It supports workflow automation and includes e-signature functionality. ShareFile is positioned for use by accounting, finance, insurance, healthcare, and legal industries that handle confidential information and require regulatory compliance support.

Progress ShareFile FAQ

Common questions about Progress ShareFile including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Progress ShareFile is Secure file sharing platform with access controls and threat detection developed by ShareFile. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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